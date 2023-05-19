Mystics make a powerful opening statement, thump Liberty

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elena Delle Donne looked Breanna Stewart in the eye, gave her a pump fake from the perimeter, then drove past her for a layup. Seconds later, Delle Donne blocked Stewart’s jumper, triggering a Washington Mystics fast break. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As WNBA watchers imagined rich possibilities after the New York Liberty added a pair of MVPs in Stewart and Jonquel Jones, the Mystics reminded everyone that they have their own two-time MVP, and she looks plenty healthy. Delle Donne pushed the Mystics to a lead midway through the first quarter, and they never trailed the rest of the way, cruising to an 80-64 victory in the season opener Friday night at sold-out Entertainment and Sports Arena.

The Liberty and the Las Vegas Aces, the two betting favorites for the WNBA title, have been called “super teams” based on their seismic offseasons. After the Mystics dismantled New York in the opener, guard Natasha Cloud took issue with the notion of a two-team title race.

“Y’all can keep sleeping,” Cloud said. “We’re confident in what we have in this locker room. And you can continue to talk about the superhero teams, but we know who we are, and we know what we bring every single night. We know what we have in this locker room, and everyone eats.

“So we’re not going to be perfect. We’re going to be damn sure close to it, though. I’m excited, so keep sleeping on us.”

The Mystics’ offseason was more quiet, focusing on finding depth and building a defensive foundation. Nearly everyone put their fingerprints on this game in one way or another.

Delle Donne finished with 13 points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and the block on Stewart while playing a team-high 33 minutes. Cloud posted 14 points, six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal. Brittney Sykes, the Mystics’ biggest offseason signing, had nine points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists. Kristi Toliver (10 points), Tianna Hawkins (eight), Shakira Austin (six) and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (six) all delivered key moments.

“I’m not surprised,” Delle Donne said. “It’s our identity as a team. It’s what we’ve been doing in training camp. And we don’t care about the outside noise. We don’t care about the storylines. It’s not going to change how we show up every single day, take care of one another and get the work we need to get done each day.

“This has been the identity of this group, just a gritty, hard-working group that loves each other.”

The defense swarmed throughout, holding the Liberty to just 26 points in the first half. Sabrina Ionescu scored a game-high 18 points but on 7-for-20 shooting. Stewart (12 points) and Jones (five) were a combined 5 for 16 from the field. The Mystics forced 20 turnovers, 13 of them steals.

New York looked like a team with a lot of new pieces that still has to grow and build chemistry. The Liberty also missed some easy looks early in the contest.

“It was a great effort,” Coach Eric Thibault said. “I thought we played really, really hard. I thought we were really active defensively. They’ve got really good ballhandlers and playmakers, and we forced a lot of turnovers.

“The team that we had wanted to be through camp showed up. So that was satisfying.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ win:

New seat

Mike Thibault has sat in the first seat on the Mystics’ bench since he joined the organization in 2013, but that changed Friday. Thibault stepped down as coach but remains the Mystics’ general manager. So he sat in the front row at center court with his wife, Naci.

New seat II

Eric Thibault slid over one seat as the new coach and walked into the postgame news conference drenched in water after a locker room celebration. He said he looked up once and saw his father yelling at the same time as he was.

“I expected more jitters out of him,” Delle Donne said. “He was real calm. He’s certainly ready for this moment.”

A little different

Jones spent her first six seasons with the Connecticut Sun after being the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 draft. Stewart was the No. 1 pick in that draft and played her first six seasons with the Seattle Storm.

“It’s refreshing, honestly, to be able to play for a different coach, just like a different mind-set,” Jones said. “Sometimes you get so used to a place, and of course you get comfortable, but there’s certain parts of your game that probably aren’t growing anymore because of that.

“I really relish stepping into new roles, new opportunities and also learning from somebody else that has been successful in this league for such a long time.”

Stewart said she still says Seattle sometimes when people ask about her team.

“Change is good, and change is also challenging,” Stewart said. “In order for us to continue to grow as individuals, as players, as people, sometimes you need to put yourself in a different environment. … Also realizing that we want to do something that this franchise hasn’t done and that’s win and really get the city behind us.”

Up next

The Mystics travel to meet the new-look Connecticut Sun on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Sun lost Jones and coach Curt Miller but added Tiffany Hayes and Tyasha Harris and Stephanie Hayes as coach.

