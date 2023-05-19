Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — Nikola Jokic hasn’t gotten the call from Hollywood to front a “Space Jam” remake, his No. 15 jersey wasn’t among the NBA’s 10 best sellers this season and he doesn’t have an Instagram account, let alone a signature sneaker. His sidekick, Jamal Murray, has watched the first seven years of his career go by without an all-star selection or any other major individual honor since he was named all-rookie back in 2017. Well, second team all-rookie.

In terms of championship rings, awards, social media influence, global marketing footprint or any of the other metrics used to judge modern basketball players, the Denver Nuggets’ duo is dwarfed by the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But past glory and pure fame haven’t mattered at all in the Western Conference finals, as Jokic and Murray have thoroughly outshined the Lakers’ stars to lead the Nuggets to a 2-0 series lead entering Saturday’s Game 3 in Los Angeles.

In a Game 1 win on Tuesday, Jokic compiled a preposterous 34-point, 21-rebound, 14-assist triple-double to outduel Davis, who finished with a game-high 40 points and 10 rebounds, and hold off a Lakers rally. Then, after a choppy start in Thursday’s Game 2, Murray scored 23 of his game-high 37 points in the fourth quarter as Denver came back from an 11-point deficit to claim a 108-103 win at Ball Arena.

After the Nuggets outlasted James and Davis, who both showed signs of fatigue under heavy minutes, Coach Michael Malone chided the media for underselling Jokic, Murray and their well-rounded supporting cast.

“You win Game 1 and all everybody talked about was the Lakers,” Malone said. “Let’s be honest, the national narrative was, ‘Hey, the Lakers are fine. They’re down 1-0, but they figured something out.’ … The narrative wasn’t about the Nuggets. The narrative wasn’t about Nikola. The narrative was about the Lakers and their adjustments. You put that in your pipe, you smoke it. You come back and you know what, we’re going to go up 2-0.”

Despite Malone’s huff and gruff, the Nuggets aren’t a ragtag group of anonymous upstarts: Jokic is a brilliant two-time MVP who guided the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed to 53 wins. Though Denver has never reached the Finals since joining the NBA from the ABA in 1976, it is engaged in a rematch of the 2020 West finals, which Los Angeles took in five games. The Nuggets boast better balance and more experience this time around: They have won six playoff series over the last five years, including a strong second-round showing against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Jokic, 28, has been the rock, compiling seven triple-doubles in Denver’s 13 postseason games to date. His deft scoring touch, unmatched vision for a center and physical rebounding presence have flustered opponents, and he’s shown significant improvement on the defensive end compared to his previous postseason runs.

The 26-year-old Murray has been the X-factor: Denver has gone 5-1 when he scores 30 or more points, including a closeout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round and 31 points in Game 1 against the Lakers.

Nothing was falling for Murray early in Game 2, as he shot just 5 for 17 from the field through three quarters and clapped his hands in frustration after several misses. But Murray found his touch in the fourth quarter with a pull-up jumper with 10 minutes remaining before proceeding to hit four three-pointers, including a deep one over James, to put the Nuggets in control.

“[Murray] got a little midrange pull-up to go in and kind of looked up to the heavens,” Malone said. “That’s all he needs, and after that he’s shooting into a hula hoop.”

Jamal Murray goes OFF in the 4th quarter to help Denver secure a 2-0 lead in the WCF!



37 PTS (23 PTS in the 4Q)

10 REB

6 3PM



DEN/LAL Game 2: Sat, 8:30 PM ET | ABC pic.twitter.com/wZ9k5YaUCa — NBA (@NBA) May 19, 2023

For Murray, who didn’t appear in a game from April 2021 to October 2022 due to a torn ACL in his left knee, this series has served as a grand reintroduction to millions of playoff viewers. The Canadian guard, who first displayed his knack for clutch scoring during Denver’s run to the West finals in the 2020 bubble, iced the Game 2 win with a midrange jumper and seven closing free throws.

“[Murray] had his midrange game going and he had his three-point shot going in the fourth,” James said. “It’s no surprise to anybody. He’s done it before. Only one of [Denver’s threes] was uncontested. All of them were great contests. Two of Jamal’s threes was right in the face of me and [Davis]. The three-point line is what killed us in the fourth, but I didn’t see many [defensive] breakdowns.”

Though the Nuggets can’t match the Lakers’ 17 championships or phalanx of celebrity fans, they represent excellent basketball foils. Jokic has been this postseason’s most dominant offensive player while leading the most efficient playoff offense; Davis, in turn, has been the postseason’s top defensive talent for the Lakers’ top-ranked defense.

So far, Denver’s offense has won out, leaving Los Angeles looking worn out. James uncharacteristically missed an open-court dunk in Game 2, and he shot just 9 for 19 from the field in the loss. Legs appeared to be an issue for the 38-year-old forward, who repeatedly settled for jumpers after logging 40 minutes in Game 1. James has missed all 10 of his three-point attempts in the series.

LeBron blew the dunk 😅 pic.twitter.com/bRvv3lGYGh — ESPN (@espn) May 19, 2023

Davis faded in similar fashion, finishing with 18 points on 4-for-15 shooting and repeatedly struggling to get anything going when Jokic defended him. In the fourth quarter, Davis committed three turnovers and missed two three-point attempts in the closing minutes.

The Lakers overhauled their roster at the trade deadline with the intention of giving James and Davis enough help to mount a late-season push into the playoffs. The plan worked better than most expected, as newcomers Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt have all played key roles at various moments of the postseason.

Now that James and Davis are facing the first 0-2 series hole of their Lakers’ tenures, the two stars must drive the turnaround effort. James’s scoring efficiency must improve with more free throw attempts, drives and better outside shooting, while Davis must score more consistently, while still carrying his typically heavy load defensively, to offset Jokic’s wide-ranging impact. Both James and Davis must display better focus and assertiveness in late-game moments once the series shifts to Los Angeles, where the Lakers are 6-0 so far during the postseason.

Entering the West finals, continuity appeared to be the Nuggets’ chief advantage over the new-look Lakers. While that has proved accurate, Denver’s headliners have simply outperformed their better-known Los Angeles counterparts, too.

“The outside noise is the outside noise,” Murray said, when asked about Denver getting overlooked. “We’re used to that. Even when we win, they talk about the other team. We beat the [Los Angeles] Clippers in the bubble and they talked about the other team. Same old, same old. It fuels us a little more and it will be sweeter when we win the [championship].”

