Dominant all year, O’Connell softball passes toughest test in VISAA final

Bishop O’Connell was in unfamiliar territory in the bottom of the fifth inning of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state softball championship Friday. The undefeated Knights were playing from behind — even with reigning All-Met Player of the Year Katie Kutz on the mound — and had just a handful of outs left to come back against Potomac School in their final game of the season.

With two outs in the inning, sophomore catcher Ari Clark stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and soon faced a full count. She swung at the payoff pitch and sent a drive into center field that dropped to the grass and scored three Knights. It was their first lead of the game.

“I hit the ball, and I just thought, ‘Let this ball drop,’ ” Clark said afterward by phone in Sutherland. “I was just happy that I could produce for my team when they needed me.”

Her hit proved to be the deciding one in the Knights’ 4-2 victory over Potomac School. O’Connell (21-0) took home its 11th straight VISAA title and 27th state championship over the past 29 seasons. It was their fourth straight title game victory over the Panthers (17-2).

Kutz fanned 14 Panthers in her final outing.

Unlike in last year’s comfortable 7-2 victory over Potomac, the Knights’ dominance wasn’t evident early Friday. A double down the third base line by Potomac star Abby Rebhan scored a run in the opening frame, and another double moments later by Alexis Vaughan made the lead 2-0.

O’Connell wasn’t panicking.

“I didn’t feel very nervous; I actually felt relaxed,” Clark said. “Coach Suzy [Willemssen] reminds us we have competitive stamina; this is what we are made for.”

With one swing of the bat in the fifth inning, the Knights were given new life. Clark’s single sent O’Connell’s dugout into a frenzy. A parade of base runners sprinted to home plate as the Knights, who trailed 2-1 before that, celebrated their sudden advantage.

Kutz finished the job in typical Kutz fashion, striking out five of Potomac’s final six batters before a groundout capped another dominant season for the perennial powerhouse.

Each season, VISAA engraves the name of the title winner onto the trophy and hands it off to the winning team to keep until next year’s championship game. For the past year, it has rested in Willemssen’s basement.

She drove the trophy up to the tournament Wednesday and perched it on a seat in her car as she spoke with her team.

“I said ‘Hey, look what’s in the car,’ ” Willemssen said. “ ‘That’s going to be its seat coming back home.’ ”

As has become routine for the Knights for most of three decades, that trophy will be O’Connell’s to keep until next spring.

