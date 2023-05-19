At the PGA, ‘Double Trouble’ No. 6 lays a deep leader board to waste

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — All golf majors are real, but some are realer than others, and this 105th PGA Championship looks like one of the realest. The Oak Hill course has hogged praise in Meryl Streep amounts. The leader board promises weekend hyperventilation, brimming with major winners and at least one absolute, positive, definite, can’t-miss future major winner, Viktor Hovland, who stood tied for the lead at 5 under par with Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners, among 18 players within five shots of the front, including Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy.

There’s even a starring hole: No. 6.

“I mean, 6 is probably the hardest hole I’ve ever played,” Scheffler said.

No. 6 flirted Friday with becoming the hardest hole in PGA Championship history, surging ahead of its 17 brethren in difficulty with stats that could drop a golf-geeky jaw. By early evening, this 503-yard, par-4 barbarian had allowed three birdies, 63 pars, 63 bogeys, 24 double bogeys and three other things too profane to detail. At one point it had played to 102 over par, with second-place No. 7 at 43 over par, before that gap narrowed somewhat to 117-66 after an afternoon rainfall shooed the wind.

From behind, this hole dubbed “Double Trouble” bears a sign telling how an “army of 3,000 French and Indians crossed these grounds twice in July 1687.” From the right side, it has a native area of unkempt mud and weedy reeds where Dustin Johnson visited for a penalty shot early Friday and a duck milled around with her 11 ducklings late Friday. From the left side, it has a grandstand serving the kinds of products often necessary for viewing such carnage. At the tee late Friday lay two crumpled beer cans — presumably not from players, but you never know.

“I think 500 yards into the wind with water by the right and by the green, it just makes for a tough hole,” said Phil Mickelson, who will play the weekend after sneaking in on the cut line of 5 over.

“It’s crazy difficult,” said Mito Pereira, the Chilean who almost won this thing last year in Tulsa and who stands six shots off the lead. Asked whether it’s fair, he said: “Today, I don’t know. I mean, it’s playing pretty long.”

“The length, first of all,” said Conners, the 31-year-old Canadian in his 18th major with three top 10s, all at the Masters. “The tee shot is difficult. If you get in the rough, you have no chance to go for the green, pretty much. Even if you hit the fairway, you really can’t hit the green in two, so it’s just a hard hole.”

The funny thing about that is that a sixth hole at Oak Hill once qualified for the pushover hall of fame. That happened at the 1989 U.S. Open, where the No. 6 of that time happened to be the 167-yard par 3 that staged one of the most remarkable sequences in golf history: four holes-in-one from among the first 33 players on the Friday of that event (Doug Weaver, Mark Wiebe, Jerry Pate and Nick Price). As Rick Reilly wrote in Sports Illustrated at the time: “And you know that somebody sitting at the 6th hole was seeing golf played for the first time: These guys aren’t so great. A lot of ’em don’t even make it.”

And with course redesigns also art forms, the one Andrew Green fashioned here from 2015 to 2019 has gotten its nods.

“I was really, really impressed” upon first sight, Conners said. “I thought it’s a spectacular test of golf. It’s demanding.”

“It’s just a good, hard, fair test,” Mickelson said.

“You get rewarded for good shots out here,” Scheffler said, “and if you execute, you can birdie pretty much any hole. Granted, it’s going to take two pretty incredible golf shots to do that, but it can be done.”

Old Oak Hill, born in 1926 before serial makeovers all the way into its dotage, seemed to be trying hard to reward excellence as Scheffler and Conners went 67-68 while Hovland went 68-67. It had Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, a winner twice this year and ranked second in the world; Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion two shots back after his gut-it-out 71 with a double bogey on No. 6 followed his opening 66; long-promising American and former Southern California Trojan Justin Suh at 3 under, two from the lead; and then more shine just below.

Here came Koepka, the four-time major winner who grimaced at his own waywardness Thursday but then parred the entire front nine and birdied five times on the back nine, just about all of it with textbook accuracy for birdie putts of six, six, 11, 13 and six feet. His great 66 left him at 2 under. There stood habitual contender Justin Rose, at 1 under after his 69-70 on the par-70 track. Here came 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry, who birdied six of the eight holes between Nos. 8 and 15 before two closing bogeys left him at even par.

And writhing around back there alongside Lowry and seven others at even par, was that Rory McIlroy? That was Rory McIlroy. He birdied No. 18 from 16 feet and felt something approaching amazement.

“I think how terribly I’ve felt over the golf ball over the last two days,” he said, “the fact that I’m only five back — yeah, not saying I could be up there with one of my best performances, but when I holed that putt at the last, I looked at the board, and I thought, I can’t believe I’m five back.”

They all went toward a weekend forecast of rain and suspense, with only nine players under par and a course grudging in its fairness. “It’s exciting,” said Hovland, still just 25, “but you have to focus on every single shot you are hitting. Your mind can easily start to wander, and you hit a bad shot because of that, and now suddenly it’s not as exciting.”

That might go double at Double Trouble.

