If you are looking for a big score in this year’s Preakness Stakes, I’ve got some bad news. Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner and 8-5 morning-line favorite at Pimlico, looks like a legitimate threat who will be tough to beat. Many of the other horses in this small, seven-horse field haven’t won anything more than a maiden race — an event for horses that have not yet won a race — on a fast dirt track, and few have been able to finish among the top three after a fast pace.

As for speed, only two of the horses in the field — National Treasure and Mage — have come close to earning a final speed figure near par for races of this level. (Graded stakes winners in routes — one mile or longer — usually win with an average speed figure of at least 105.) However, Mage and National Treasure produced their triple-digit speed figures in races that were classified as fast-fast, meaning there was an above-average time to the second call (three-quarter mile mark) and final time. None of the other horses have prevailed under those conditions, It’s all led some to refer to this race as The Weakness.

Mage towers above the field in speed and class, leaving you with few quality choices if you’re looking for an upset. If you still hope to shop around, I’d look for a horse that can press the pace and be close to the leaders at the second call, after three-quarters of a mile has been run. During the most recent winter meet at the Baltimore track, 10 out of 14 winning horses in graded stakes at similar distances were within 2¼ lengths of the lead at that point. This spring, that lead at the second call has shrunk to 1¾ lengths.

Horses expected to be in the mix at the second call on Saturday, aside from Mage, include Blazing Sevens, Coffeewithchris and National Treasure. Of those, only National Treasure appears to have a real chance at pulling an upset. Unfortunately, he should be the second choice in the race.

Placing a win bet in this race is going to be tricky, but we can use a personal odds line to make sure we are getting the value we need to justify going to the window. A personal odds line involves ranking your best horses and assigning your contenders a combined 80 percent chance to win, with the non-contenders earning the remaining 20 percent. In this case, I’d narrow down the list of contenders to Mage, National Treasure and Red Route One, in that order. Mage is going to be such a popular choice it will be nearly impossible to get value on him in the win pools. If we assign him odds of 8-5 on our personal odds line, we are saying he has an almost 40 percent chance to win, which uses half of our 80 percent allotment for contenders. That would make the other two contenders 4-1 on our personal odds line. If you are thinking the odds you need won’t allow a win bet, well, you’d be right. This might be a pass in the win pools.

The exotic payouts will also be suppressed if Mage wins as an overwhelming favorite in a small field, which is smaller still when you factor in the legitimate contenders. There will simply be too many trifecta (pick the first three finishers in order) and superfecta (pick the first four finishers in order) tickets with Mage at the top plus National Treasure in the place slot. Your only hope for a big payout with Mage winning is two long shots finishing second and third, and that feels too difficult for this group.

There is one scenario worth exploring that could also lead to a nice return on investment, and it involves a fast pace that breaks down, allowing a closer to pass tired horses in the stretch. To take advantage of this possibility, you’d single Red Route One on top of the two main contenders — Mage and National Treasure — in a trifecta. You might even add Perform as a candidate for show. You could improve your return by not using Mage at all.

The best bet of all, however, might be to pass on the race entirely. I know that’s boring, but in a race with little value, it’s probably the right thing to do.

