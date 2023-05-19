Severna Park girls’ lacrosse scores unlikeliest of wins in state semis

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A Westminster goal that doubled the Owls’ advantage with just more than a minute remaining seemed to dash Severna Park’s hopes of an appearance in the Class 3A girls’ lacrosse state championship. Except Charlotte Diez wasn’t ready for her Falcons career to end Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The senior attacker scored two goals with less than 30 seconds remaining to force overtime and was mobbed by onrushing teammates after notching the walk-off winner in Severna Park’s 13-12 victory in the state semifinals in Gambrills.

“All we really could do is believe and stay really strong,” said Diez, a Villanova signee. “I’m still in shock but I think that us seniors, we’ve had so many opportunities at this game … we don’t want to go out this way. We just played our hearts out.”

Severna Park (16-3) will get the opportunity next week to avenge a one-goal loss in last year’s 3A state championship and add to its 14 state titles. It’s an unlikely position considering the Falcons led for only about two minutes during regulation Friday and trailed by four goals at halftime.

The Owls dominated the circle in the opening half, winning 11 of 14 draws. Westminster (12-6) cashed in with a pair of runs that spanned three or more straight goals en route to a 9-5 halftime lead.

Severna Park’s first-year coach, Annie Houghton, put Alyssa Gore-Chung, the Falcons’ leading scorer, in the draw circle near the end of the first half. Gore-Chung evened out the draw control battle in the second half and won the crucial overtime draw to give Severna Park its game-winning possession.

The Falcons’ second-half adjustments on both sides of the field proved valuable.

“We did switch up some defenders as to who we wanted to mark in certain areas ad that made a difference,” Houghton said.

Houghton, who previously guided the school’s junior varsity team, inherited a squad that lost seven seniors to graduation but still has plenty of experience, with seven seniors starting. The Falcons will play for their first championship since 2019 against either Towson and Linganore.

“Now I’m just like, ‘We’re meant to be in this game, we’re meant to win this,’ ” Diez said. “We’re in this for a reason, and I’m not going out without a ring.”

Severna Park boys keep rolling

Severna Park will get a chance to claim its seventh consecutive state title after downing Chopticon in dominant fashion, 23-4, in the Maryland 3A boys’ lacrosse state semifinal Friday, also in Gambrills.

The Falcons (15-4) jumped all over the Braves (13-4) from the opening faceoff and scored 10 goals in the opening quarter. Severna Park held a 20-2 advantage at halftime and were led by sophomore attacker Jack Fish, who scored seven goals in the first half.

Severna Park will look to break the record for most consecutive championships in state history when it takes on the winner of Linganore and Mount Hebron in the Maryland 3A state championship next week.

“We had a tough game against Towson and we didn’t really bring the energy, but we did in the fourth quarter,” Coach Dave Earl said, referencing the team’s 8-5 quarterfinal win Wednesday. “We just tried to capture that same energy in practice yesterday. … It’s really starting to click, and our boys are really finding the net.”

