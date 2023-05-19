Sherwood boys’ lacrosse beats Churchill to reach its first state final

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

During the fourth quarter of Sherwood’s 11-6 win over Churchill in the Maryland 4A boys’ lacrosse semifinals Friday night, the Warriors’ packed student section began chanting, “I believe that we will win.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As the chant from the black-clad bunch reverberated, senior attackman Drew Stahley glanced at his sideline at Paint Branch High in Burtonsville, where players were jumping in excitement. Reality began to settle in: The Warriors were about to reach their first state title game in program history.

“It was a surreal moment,” said Stahley, who scored two goals.

In the 4A championship next week at Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Sherwood (16-2) will play the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between top-seeded Broadneck and Urbana.

The Warriors, playing in their third straight semifinal, came up a goal shy against Severna Park in 2021 and dropped a 10-8 decision to the Bulldogs (15-2) last spring.

Friday’s matchup was the third between the Montgomery County heavyweights this season. Sherwood rolled to a 9-6 win on May 3 before Churchill won by the same score in the county championship less than a week later.

“The team was ready,” Sherwood Coach Matt Schneider said. “We knew what the matchups were. We knew our strengths, their strengths. … It was more about playing with heart and wanting it more. We knew we had the ability to win the game; it was more about playing it the right way, and they showed up and did that.”

Churchill, which became the first Montgomery County team to win a 4A title last year, bowed out after another strong season. Sherwood is the only team to beat the Bulldogs this year, and until the region tournament Churchill scored at least 12 goals in every game outside its two matchups with the Warriors.

Senior midfielder Jackson Derrick scored four goals to pace Sherwood’s attack.

Sophomore midfielder Andrew Bergesen held the ball on his own end line as the clock ran out in the fourth quarter, then launched the ball into the air in celebration.

After the players spent a moment in front of their student section by the bleachers, Schneider huddled the Warriors on their sideline.

“We prepare for a state championship game tomorrow,” he said as the team broke.

The title game will be next week, with a precise date to be determined.

Huntingtown drops heartbreaker in 2A

With just under two minutes left in regulation, Huntingtown senior attackman Nate Duvall dashed up the end line, stumbled forward and floated in a shot from the side of the cage.

The top-seeded Hurricanes traded goals throughout their 8-7 overtime loss to No. 4 seed Kent Island on Friday in Burtonsville until the Buccaneers scored consecutive goals late to take their first lead. That shot from Duvall tied the game at 7, but early in the ensuing overtime period, some Hurricanes were burying their heads in the turf once a Kent Island shot barreled into the netting.

Huntingtown (18-1), which hasn’t lost a regular season game since 2019, suffered its first defeat since it fell in last year’s 2A championship to Kent Island, which plays the winner of Easton and Hereford in next week’s 2A final.

