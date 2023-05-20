Brittney Griner’s improbable WNBA return was accompanied by a sense of triumph

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Brittney Griner crouched slightly at the half-court line, leaped and extended a long arm over her lean 6-foot-9 frame to easily bat the ball backward to her teammate. It was one of several movements — the tip-off to start the game — that Griner has performed hundreds of times over the past decade as the dominant center for the Phoenix Mercury.

But doing it again, and this soon — in an raucous arena with the vice president in attendance — would have been nearly impossible to picture more than nine months ago, when Griner was shackled in a Russian court, being sentenced to nine years in prison.

Griner’s return Friday to professional basketball, as Phoenix took on the Los Angeles Sparks to open the 2023 WNBA season, has already cemented one of the most unlikely comeback stories in sports history — and one of the most unusual.

Griner, a top star in her league, faced a dark future in a penal colony as a pawn in international relations after custom officials in Russia, where she played for a professional team during the WNBA offseason, found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage. She ultimately spent 294 days in Russian custody before being returned to the United States in December in a controversial prisoner swap for convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout. Friday’s game is her first in the league since Oct. 17, 2021, Game 4 of that year’s WNBA Finals.

It’s a road contest for Griner, but there is no question as to who is the star attraction at Crypto.com Arena for a game broadcast on ESPN. Before tip-off, Griner’s every movement was followed by a gaggle of video and still photographers. Fans waved cutout photos of her face, and the announcer led the arena in a chant of, “Welcome home BG!” Griner motioned to her heart as she received a standing ovation. Vice President Harris walked on the court and waved, and several celebrities, including former Lakers all-star Pau Gasol and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, sat courtside.

Griner’s detainment, and the extraordinary diplomatic effort to return her to the United States, has highlighted issues of gender equality and narrow ideas of patriotism. The saga shed light on the disparate treatment of the world’s best female basketball players, whose relatively paltry pay — the league’s salary tops out at just over $200,000 — has forced the best of them to moonlight overseas, as Griner was doing when she was detained. And Griner has become a target of conservative ire because after refusing to take the court during the national anthem amid the police brutality protests of 2020, she required rescue from the American government.

When the anthem was played before the game Friday, Griner lined up on the court with her teammates. Griner said recently that since her detainment and rescue, the anthem “hits different.”

Before the game, Mercury Coach Vanessa Nygaard called it a “day of joy" that she at times doubted might ever happen, and one that made her proud of her country. “We brought home this woman, this Black gay woman from a Russian jail. And America did that because they valued her. ... It makes me very proud to be an American. And even though there are people for who that doesn’t make them proud, for me, I see [Griner], and I see hope.”

Griner was stopped at a Moscow-area airport on Feb. 17, 2022 — a week before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — but her detention was not reported in the press for weeks afterward. For most of 2022, the American public — and Griner’s family and teammates — only received sporadic glimpses of her plight via images of her in chains or behind jail cell bars. An eight-time all-star who helped lead the Mercury to a championship in 2014, Griner sometimes seemed forgotten — which her coach tried to combat last year by starting every news conference with a new tally of how many days she had been incarcerated in Russia. “We did our jobs probably with less joy than professional athletes do," Nygaard said Friday. "It was heavy every day.”

But in December, President Biden authorized the swap of Griner for Bout, a Russian national serving a 25-year sentence in American prison for arms trafficking. In remarks announcing Griner’s return, Biden said that Griner “didn’t ask for special treatment,” and that her only request was that his administration not “forget about me and the other American detainees.” Griner has since attempted to put a focus on those detainees still in Russia, including by posting a message to her social media upon her return encouraging “everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

