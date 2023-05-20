Broadneck boys stay perfect; Bruins girls also win to reach state finals

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Broadneck’s first possession of overtime in Saturday’s Maryland 4A semifinal, senior attackman Ryan Della ended the suspense. Upon receiving a feed from senior midfielder Ryan Salazar, Della, knowing the opposing goalie was left-handed, fired a shot toward the upper left section of the cage. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was a bit of relief after Broadneck controlled most of its 9-8 victory over Urbana but could never truly pull away at Crofton High in Gambrills.

“I can’t even believe it right now,” said Della, who led Broadneck with four goals. “You always dream of that as a kid, scoring the game-winning goal. It just happened.”

It was a rare tight game for the Bruins (19-0), whose only loss of the past two seasons came against Churchill in last year’s 4A title game. Broadneck advances to face Sherwood, which it beat, 20-5 on April 4, in next week’s 4A championship at Stevenson University.

After the Bruins held a 7-6 advantage for much of the fourth quarter, the Hawks scored several crucial goals and forced overtime knotted at eight.

In the end, the Bruins were just a step ahead. At one point during the third quarter, senior attackman Jackson Shaw missed a shot, and while Urbana attempted to corral the ball, Shaw dove forward to recover it and nail a second-chance effort.

“Jackson just stuck with that ball,” Coach Jeff McGuire said. “It’s goals like those. That goal on the doorstep equals the same as the one that Ryan Della scored at the end.”

Broadneck girls return to title game

On Wednesday, the Broadneck girls’ lacrosse team’s bus broke down when it was about a half-hour from Urbana, where the Bruins were facing the Hawks in the state quarterfinal. Parents rushed to Interstate 70 and shuttled players to the game.

For sixth-seeded Broadneck, seeking its third straight 4A title and sixth in program history, these unexpected moments calmed some nerves ahead of its elimination game. The Bruins rolled past Urbana and advanced to Saturday’s semifinal, where they went wire-to-wire in a 17-4 walloping of North County.

“It was funny to us,” said senior midfielder Lexi Dupcak, a Maryland commit. “We all just got to talk and get the jitters out. The long bus ride away was tiring. It gave us a pump-up, something to laugh about.”

After their bus arrived at Crofton High on time Saturday morning, Broadneck (14-5) jumped out to a 12-2 lead and forced a running clock in the first half. The Bruins’ defense held North County (12-5), an offense that scored 20 goals in two of its three region tournament games, to its second-lowest goal total of the season.

“We’ve just hit our rhythm,” Coach Katy Kelley said. “We really didn’t put a complete game together in our regular season, I didn’t feel like.”

Broadneck, which dropped regular season games to Severna Park and Glenelg, will face Dulaney in next week’s 4A championship at Stevenson University in Owings Mills.

Senior midfielder Lilly Kelley, who will play at James Madison, paced the Bruins with four goals. She’s one of seven seniors excited for a chance to win a third consecutive title after not having their freshman season amid the pandemic.

“We just don’t want to lose,” said senior attacker Mary Moore, a Villanova commit who scored twice. “That thought of ‘this could be our last game’ really hypes everyone up.”

