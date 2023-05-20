D.C. United gets three goals in nine minutes to push past lowly LA Galaxy

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United is at the point in Wayne Rooney’s coaching project that home dates against lesser opponents demand three points. The days of taking positives from a draw or defeat at Audi Field are no longer acceptable. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Even without a full roster, Rooney expects nothing less than a victory in matches like Saturday’s rumble with the Los Angeles Galaxy, which arrived 29th in a 29-team league.

Rooney’s patience was tested, but with a three-goal uprising over nine minutes of the second half, helped by L.A.'s shoddy goalkeeping, United roared to a 3-0 victory before a rain-battered crowd of 19,215.

Christian Benteke scored in the 71st minute and assisted on Cristian Dájome’s goal two minutes later, then Mateusz Klich cleaned up a rebound in the 80th as United (5-5-4) improved to 4-1-2 in its past seven outings.

The Galaxy (2-8-3) is 0-5-2 on the road and hasn’t won in Washington since 2010, when its lineup included Gregg Berhalter, the U.S. coach during the 2022 World Cup.

The visitors caused minor problems before United busted the game open.

Under pressure by Lewis O’Brien in the penalty area, Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond misplayed the ball with his feet and left it for Benteke, who easily scored into an open net for his sixth goal of the year.

In the 73rd, United goalkeeper Tyler Miller launched a long ball. Dájome and Benteke pressured the Galaxy back line. Benteke used his strength and touch to set up Dájome, who rushed through a channel and scored his first goal since being acquired from the Vancouver Whitecaps last month.

Seven minutes later, Bond fumbled Dájome’s cross, leaving the ball for Klich to score for the first time since the Feb. 25 opener against Toronto FC.

Rooney started the same lineup that earned a 0-0 draw at Philadelphia on Wednesday. The decision stemmed from both the absence of eight regulars and the desire for continuity after a quality performance against the Union.

Ominous skies during warmups opened up as the game began, belting the venue with heavy rain and wind but no match-halting lightning. The tempest seemed to energize the spectators, many of whom remained in uncovered sections.

The Galaxy created several dangerous sequences (but without testing Miller) and Klich’s 23-yarder for United missed by a whisker.

The half was marked by the hosts’ incomplete possession and the visitors’ harmless counterattacks. The conditions didn’t help.

The amount of commotion and haphazard touches in the first half, though, seemed to portend a breakthrough by one team or the other after intermission.

Benteke was a menacing target for United’s set pieces and crosses. Gaoussou Samaké provided service eight minutes into the half, but Benteke’s header floated over the frame.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, the Galaxy’s marquee player, howled for a penalty kick in the 61st minute after tangling with Donovan Pines in the box. Referee Fotis Bazakos and the video replay crew disagreed.

For a moment, United thought it had gone ahead in the 67th minute, when Benteke tucked in Chris Durkin’s cross to cap a terrific team buildup from its own end. However, Ted Ku-DiPietro was a stride offside making a sliding bid on the cross.

United did not have to wait long to get one that counted — then another and another.

Supported by center backs Victor Palsson, Derrick Williams and Pines, Miller recorded his second consecutive shutout and fifth in nine matches.

Here’s what else to know about United’s victory:

Players on mend

Rooney said he is hopeful center back Steven Birnbaum (hip), wing backs Pedro Santos (hamstring) and Andy Najar (calf) and forward Taxi Fountas (hamstring) will be available next Saturday in Toronto.

Forward Nigel Robertha (ankle) and wing back Ruan (hamstring) are on a longer timetable.

Jeahze returns stateside

Left back Mohanad Jeahze returned to Washington on Wednesday after being cleared of assault allegations in Stockholm, club officials said. Swedish authorities have not commented.

Jeahze has spoken to MLS officials about lifting his suspension, which is preventing him from participating in team activities. Even if he’s reinstated, he wouldn’t return to action for a few weeks because of a quadriceps injury incurred last month before visiting his native Sweden.

Hopkins loaned to Loudoun

Jackson Hopkins, an 18-year-old homegrown midfielder from Fredericksburg, was loaned to second-division Loudoun United for the rest of the year, though he could be recalled anytime.

After making 21 league appearances and 11 starts last year, he has struggled to earn playing time since mid-March: three regular season minutes and two U.S. Open Cup starts. Defender Hayden Sargis and homegrown midfielder Jeremy Garay are also on loan to Loudoun.

