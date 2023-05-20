US beats Denmark 3-0 for 5th straight win at ice hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland — The United States shut out Denmark 3-0 on Saturday to stay perfect at the ice hockey world championship.
Goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped 22 shots for the shutout.
The Americans lead Group A with 15 points and have secured a spot in the quarterfinals. The top four teams from the two eight-team groups advance to the knockout stage.
In the Latvian capital of Riga, the Czech Republic beat Norway 2-0 to go top of Group B and earn a spot in the last eight.
Dominik Kubalik scored the opening goal with a slap shot on a power play for the Czechs to lead the scoring table at the tournament with seven goals.
Later Saturday, Canada is in action against Switzerland in Group B and Latvia plays Kazakhstan. In Group A, it’s defending champion Finland against Austria, and Sweden versus France.
