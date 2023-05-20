A club pro is in the top 10 at the PGA, and what a time he’s having

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — He slapped hands or bumped fists with spectator after spectator as he walked from hole to hole. He acknowledged the crowd after a birdie with a gesture that seemed to say, You mean that cheering is for me? He delighted interviewers for another day with paragraphs of lively, detailed answers. He relished ovations and roars he had never heard in his 46-year life, the kind his rivals on the leader board have heard all through adulthood.

In other words, Michael Block lived this PGA Championship Saturday the way we would all hope we would live this PGA Championship Saturday if what has happened for Block this week had happened for us.

The bearded, sunburned club professional at Arroyo Trabuco in Mission Viejo, Calif., the 10-time Southern California PGA Player of the Year, the 2022 national PGA Professional of the Year, this very good player who got here by finishing in a tie for second at the PGA Professional Championship … has found a fresh realm.

He has amplified the tenor of this major. He has gone 70-70-70 to sit at even par, tied for eighth, six shots behind leader Brooks Koepka, his first time making the cut in his seventh time trying out a major championship across 16 years through the anonymous routes of qualification. He has gone around Oak Hill as a man of the people because he is a man of the people.

“It’s built-in [for a] club professional,” he said Saturday evening. “You deal with 600 different personalities, right? You’ve got a lawyer telling you how to grow grass, and you’ve got an accountant telling you that the burger wasn’t cooked right. So you’ve got to deal with it, and you know how to deal with everybody under the sun. That’s a natural thing for me.”

The wonder of it prompted this news conference question from Daniel Rapaport, golf writer and podcaster: “What’s the biggest check you’ve received for playing in a golf tournament?”

“Seventy-five thousand,” went Block. “[In] 2014, Club Professional National Championship at the Dunes Club in Myrtle Beach. There was the 2001 California State Open for $4,500 for a long, long time, and when I got 75K in one tournament, I was very happy.”

“If you finish in the top 10 this week,” went Rapaport, “you’re going to make at least …”

And Block covered his ears, and the room laughed, and what a time he’s having.

“I doubt if anybody on this entire property loves golf as much as I love golf. Period,” he said. “I grew up my whole life waking up to the Golf Channel at 6:30 in the morning to watch the European Tour because that’s all that was on, but I was like, ‘I’m watching the European Tour.’

“Colin Montgomerie was the man, and I was lucky enough to get paired with him at the 2014 PGA Championship in Valhalla, which was the coolest experience ever. But I’m a PGA member that loves the game more than anything, and I’m sitting here right now absolutely blown away by this experience, but at the same time I’m blown away by how my game has actually shown up.”

His game has shown up beside Justin Rose, 2013 U.S. Open champion and chronic major contender, on a Saturday of a major, and the two of them had one rollicking day together. Block has admired Rose so and for so long that he had to refrain from looking at Rose’s face “for the first three holes” because “I knew it could get a little too intimidating, the fact that, ‘Holy crap, I’m sitting here playing with Justin Rose, and that might get too big for me.’ So I literally just kind of looked down, looked at his shoes the first couple holes, and got off to a decent start and went on from there.”

Said Rose: “He was like a buddy, just walking down the street.” And: “I felt like he was rooting for me and I was rooting for him.” And: “It was a really great energy out there to play with today, and he plays in a sort of a carefree way, just his mannerisms and routine and the way he kind of one-look hits, especially with his putter.”

When the noise did swell, Rose said, “I actually called in my caddie for a couple of reads on four-, five-footers — not because I wanted him to really read the putt but it slowed me down and the crowd settled.”

Block can play, he knows he can play, he has graced a long sprinkling of PGA Tour events — 24 in 16 years — and he shot a first-round 65 at the American Express in the California desert in January before the third-day cut got him. He plays routinely in Southern California with tour pros Patrick Cantlay and Beau Hossler, who are three and five shots behind him here. He just never got to feel anything like he’s getting to feel now, and he’s not going to shortchange joy.

So he got to No. 18 on Saturday with a 20-footer for birdie, and he told caddie John Jackson: “I go, ‘If I make this putt on 18, this is going to be the closest thing I’m ever going to get to hitting like a Game 7 home run.’ ” He barely missed, leaving four inches for par, but he reveled anyway, greeting fans and tossing one of his golf balls toward a kid behind the ropes.

He has stamped those golf balls with two words: “Why Not.”

What a message for a kid.

