Ahead of the Preakness Stakes, another horse racing death

BALTIMORE — On the same day and at the same track where Hall of Famer Bob Baffert returned to Triple Crown racing for the first time in two years, another of the controversial trainer’s horses broke down during the undercard of the Preakness Stakes and was euthanized on the Pimlico Race Course track.

Havnameltdown, a 3-year-old colt who was the favorite in Pimlico’s sixth race Saturday, the Chick Lang Stakes, stumbled near the final turn and threw his jockey, Luis Saez. Track officials and medical personnel converged on both jockey and horse, with Saez taken off by ambulance to a hospital with an apparent leg injury, and Havnameltdown put down.

Baffert, 70, was expected to saddle National Treasure later Saturday in the Preakness, the 13th race on the Pimlico schedule. It was to be Baffert’s first Triple Crown race since the 2021 Preakness. That same year, his colt Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby, but was subsequently disqualified after failing a drug test, a violation that resulted in a suspension for Baffert that kept him out of the Triple Crown races in 2022.

Havnameltdown’s death comes on the heels of a series of such tragedies at Churchill Downs in the run-up to the Kentucky Derby earlier this month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

