Walter Johnson girls’ lacrosse’s breakout year ends in state semifinal

In November, Walter Johnson seniors Ellie Hilton and Olivia McCloskey cautiously walked into the office of Tina Fitzpatrick, the school’s newly hired physics teacher. They weren’t looking to discuss homework. They wanted a new lacrosse coach. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The co-captains of the Wildcats girl’s lacrosse team, Hilton and McCloskey were stunned when their previous coach, Colleen Klipstein, abruptly resigned earlier that year. So when they found out Fitzpatrick had played club lacrosse in college, they made a pitch for her to be their next coach, which she ultimately accepted.

Six months later, Walter Johnson was in the 4A state semifinals, but its unexpected run ended Saturday, when the Wildcats fell to Dulaney, 17-6, in Bel Air.

Preventing Walter Johnson (12-3) from scoring in the first 14 minutes of action, Dulaney (11-4) rode its lockdown defense to a state title appearance, where it will face Broadneck in the coming week. The Lions jumped out to a 5-0 lead and held the Wildcats to their lowest goal total this season.

“We worked so well as a team, it just kind of intimidates the other team and scares them,” Dulaney attacker Anna Jones said.

After winning the program’s first regional championship since 2009, Walter Johnson fell short of its ultimate goal. Still, when Hilton spoke with Fitzpatrick in the fall, playing in this type of game was what she envisioned.

“Obviously we had an amazing coach before, but I think we just needed something fresh to help us,” Hilton said before Saturday’s game.

When Fitzpatrick was hired, there was initial distress among some players about the change. Hilton said teammates came to her with concerns about Fitzpatrick changing traditions from years past; some wondered how they would fit into the new coach’s system.

Eventually the relationship between the coach and players grew, and the Wildcats emerged as one of the state’s best teams. They defeated rival Whitman in the region championship, 11-8, to fulfill a preseason goal.

Dulaney proved to be too tough. The Lions used their length to disrupt passing lanes, making Walter Johnson play at an excruciatingly slow pace in the offensive zone.

After the Wildcats went on a scoring run at the end of the half to cut the deficit to five, Dulaney responded with eight second-half goals to put the game out of reach.

Still, Fitzpatrick was proud of the steps her team took in her first season.

“In our preseason meeting, when they put up their goals for the season … getting here, we didn’t think that was possible,” Fitzpatrick said.

