Georgetown Visitation’s seniors savor DCSAA girls’ lacrosse title

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With about 10 minutes to go in the D.C. State Athletic Association girls’ lacrosse final, Georgetown Visitation’s Bucky Morris made one of his last coaching moves of the season. His team had an impenetrable lead large enough to force a running clock, so Morris called a timeout. When the Cubs retook the field, they did so with all 10 seniors.

Some of them had to play out of position — five of them are defenders — but that didn’t matter. They savored their last moments as Visitation players together in Sunday’s 17-1 win over Maret that clinched the program’s first state title.

“We have a huge senior class that’s been through it all, starting with what happened with the pandemic,” senior captain Rowan Clancy said. “We’ve had a lot of trials and tribulations … so it’s a fun way to finish it out.”

Advertisement

Visitation lost in last year’s inaugural DCSAA state final to St. John’s, which was also held at Catholic University’s Carlini Field. But this time, the Cubs left nothing to chance.

The Frogs (10-8) evened the game at 1-1 with over 22 minutes left in the first half. They didn’t score again. The Cubs scored 10 more goals before halftime, the last of which triggered the running clock.

Sisters Madison and MacKenzie Rassas — a junior and freshman, respectively — combined for nine goals to lead Visitation (14-9). The two had prepared to play together, practicing passing and screening for each other in their backyard, building chemistry that paid off in the final.

“We’ll have these little head nods, she’ll know that means I’m about to cut,” Madison Rassas said. “We have these little sister moments.”

Advertisement

Visitation entered the season with the potential to capture its first Independent School League AA crown since 2019. It carried an impressive résumé after beating the eventual Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association and Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland champions — Good Counsel, Paul VI and McDonogh, respectively.

But the Cubs suffered consecutive defeats to Stone Ridge and Potomac in the regular season that pushed them down the ISL standings, and they lost in the conference semifinals to St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes.

That result would have closed their season. But Sunday’s second chance provided a more satisfying final moment. With time set to expire in the win, Clancy and a pair of other seniors — Kiki Hillegass and Mary Grace Mastal — worked together to clear the ball upfield in a possession that ended with a goal by Hillegass.

“We’ve all been playing on varsity since we were freshmen and we’d always been playing on defense together,” Clancy said. “ … It’s kind of a full-circle moment for us. … There’s just a lot of love for this senior class.”

GiftOutline Gift Article