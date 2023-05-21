Mystics’ lead evaporates under the Sun’s physical play in an 80-74 loss

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Following the Washington Mystics’ first loss of the season, an exasperated Elena Delle Donne crossed her arms and shook her head. Her team had fallen Sunday despite leading by 12 in a matchup that was particularly physical on both ends of the court. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The two-time WNBA MVP paused for a moment, then let loose after an 80-74 loss to the Connecticut Sun.

“I’m just going to say it,” Delle Donne said. “I’m so sick of being treated like a rookie with calls. If I get fined — whatever. I’ve been through too many back surgeries to — whatever. I just keep attacking, hoping that it’ll change. Hopefully it’ll change next game, but there’s really nothing you can do in those moments.”

Washington (1-1) used a 10-0 run on its way to a 24-14 lead after the first quarter. Then bodies started hitting the floor. Both teams were allowed to get rough on defense, and that seemed to affect the Mystics more than the Sun (2-0). Offensive players were knocked off their spots, couldn’t come off screens cleanly and didn’t always get the benefit of the doubt on close calls on shot attempts. The Mystics’ Eric Thibault got his first technical foul as a head coach and was visibly angry for much of the game, but he said he got his money’s worth.

“I wouldn’t say it spooked us or anything like that, but it definitely takes you off your rhythm, especially as an offensive team that has a flow,” Mystics guard Ariel Atkins said. “Obviously you would like a few calls to go your way, but if you put the game in the hands of the ref, you always lose.”

Still, the Sun didn’t lead until 8:32 remained in the game, when Brionna Jones put back an offensive rebound for a 59-58 lead. The Mystics were never on top again as they managed just 16 fourth-quarter points.

The physicality of the game was one thing, but the Mystics also shot 3 for 21 (14.3 percent) from behind the three-point line and 39.1 percent from the field overall. All of that made up a recipe for a loss.

“We missed some bunnies,” Thibault said. “We had players miss some shots they don’t normally miss. Yeah, we got a little out of whack. … Not consistently through the game, but we had enough good looks that, if we hit a few, I think it might have been a different story.”

Fans showed support for Brittney Griner on May 21 in Phoenix ahead of her first game for the Phoenix Mercury since being incarcerated in Russia. (Video: Alonso Parra/The Washington Post)

Delle Donne finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks while becoming the 15th player in WNBA history to record at least 4,000 points, 1,500 rebounds and 300 blocks.

Shakira Austin added 21 points and 11 rebounds. She carried the load in the second half, scoring 15 points and showing off some of the offensive weaponry she developed in the offseason.

“I was just finishing well,” she said. “My teammates were finding me, and I was just finishing underneath the rim. Trying to get out the screens fast and just trying to be more prepared for what the defense was about to do. It’s all just about timing — knowing when you should probably do certain things and when you should take advantage and be aggressive one-on-one. Still figuring it out.”

DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points for the Sun, and Jones added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Alyssa Thomas had 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ loss:

Changes in Connecticut

The Sun is off to a good start to its post-Jonquel Jones era. Brionna Jones, the former Maryland standout, has moved into the starting lineup, and the Sun added Tiffany Hayes, who scored eight points Sunday.

“It’s really studying how they play and where they get their touches,” first-year coach Stephanie White said of the transition. “How they get their touches and then trying to supplement, blend that in with the way that we want to play to make it a little easier for them. It’s really just about trying to manipulate in small ways to allow them to continue to do what they do best — maybe a new set or maybe a new flow.”

Added Jones: “The chemistry we already built with the core group that we still have here, I think that helped.”

Down one

One of the officials left midway through the third quarter and did not return, leaving the remaining two to handle the rest of the game. A backup official being on hand is not required in the WNBA’s regular season.

To the rafters

Taj McWilliams-Franklin was honored when her No. 11 was lifted to the rafters of Mohegan Sun Arena. (The Sun doesn’t retire numbers.) The six-time all-star played eight seasons for the franchise (including four with the Orlando Miracle before it relocated) and helped the Sun to back-to-back WNBA Finals appearances in 2004 and 2005.

Up next

The teams meet again when the Mystics host the Sun at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Entertainment and Sports Arena.

