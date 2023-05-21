PGA Championship live updates Rory McIlroy starts hot; Brooks Koepka leads

Golf’s second men’s major of the year concludes on Sunday at venerable Oak Hill near Rochester. Saturday’s third round finished with four-time major winner Brooks Koepka in the lead at 6 under par, followed by Norway’s Viktor Hovland and Canadian Corey Conners at 5 under. Neither has won a major. Past major winners Bryson DeChambeau (3 under), Justin Rose (2 under), Scottie Scheffler (2 under) and Rory McIlroy (2 under) all remain in contention.