Bo Schembechler’s son resigns at Michigan over social media activity

Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler, the son of legendary Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, resigned three days after being hired as a Wolverines’ assistant director of football recruiting because his social media activity had “caused concern and pain for individuals in our community,” the school said Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Effective this afternoon, Shemy Schembechler has resigned his position with Michigan Football,” athletic director Warde Manuel and Coach Jim Harbaugh said Saturday evening in a joint statement. “We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University’s and Athletic Department’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Schembechler announced his hiring as Michigan’s assistant director of football recruiting last week, writing on his now-deleted @shemyscout Twitter account: “I’m beyond honored to return home to @UMichFootball! #GoBlue always and forever!” The school had made no announcement until his resignation Saturday, although he had been listed in university and athletic department directories.

His Twitter account had included “likes” of offensive comments, some of which suggested that slavery and Jim Crow had strengthened Black individuals and families, according to the Detroit News.

The hiring of Schembechler, according to the News, would have been subject to a background check required by Michigan’s Standard Practice Guide Policy. The guide states: “This policy is intended to support the verification of credentials, criminal history, and other information related to employment and appointment decisions that assist the University in meeting its commitments.”

The News reported that Harbaugh and Manuel learned of Schembechler’s social media activity on Friday. By the next day, he had deleted more than 2,000 retweets and “likes” from his account, which he deleted entirely Saturday night, the News reported.

A 25-year veteran scout in the NFL, Schembechler spent a decade with Washington and most recently was the Northeast/Midlands scout for the Las Vegas Raiders, who fired him and two other scouts in February. He joined the Raiders in 2019 and had also worked for the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Schembechler incident continues a string of negative headlines for the Michigan football program, which has appeared in the College Football Playoff the last two seasons. Among other incidents, in January Matt Weiss, the team’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, was fired after the school’s police department began an investigation into alleged computer crimes in the football building, known as Schembechler Hall. Bo Schembechler, who died in 2006, was the Wolverines’ head coach from 1969-89, compiling a 194-48-5 record.

