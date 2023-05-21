St. Albans boys’ lacrosse takes advantage of opportunity in DCSAA tourney

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Colin Heeter received the invitation to play in the D.C. State Athletic Association boys’ lacrosse tournament, the St. Albans coach brought it to his seniors — as he does with most major choices — to gauge their interest. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight He got his answer in less than 15 minutes: The Bulldogs wanted to play. The decision, which was made ahead of the Interstate Athletic Conference tournament, guaranteed St. Albans a chance to extend its season.

“You’ve earned the right to play a couple more games,” Heeter told his team.

It eventually allowed the Bulldogs to end the year by hoisting the DCSAA trophy for the second straight spring and dump water on Heeter after Sunday’s 17-1 rout of Maret at Catholic University’s Carlini Field.

Last year’s inaugural DCSAA event was more of an invitational that had only two teams — St. Albans and Sidwell Friends. This year’s field featured four; the Bulldogs (13-8) needed to beat D.C. International in a semifinal matchup to advance to Sunday’s game.

Advertisement

St. Albans started fast Sunday as Chris Berry scored the first four goals. The third score came on an artful play in which the attacker flicked a quick behind-the-back shot that eluded the Frogs’ goalie. Berry ended with a game-high five goals. Maret dropped to 7-8.

“I was kind of in a scramble; they were in my hands for it, so I just went back and found the top corner,” Berry said.

The win capped an up-and-down campaign for St. Albans. The Bulldogs started the year with eight wins in their first 10 contests. But they went 3-6 the rest of the regular season before losing in the first round of the IAC tournament to Landon, 18-6.

After the loss, Heeter told his seniors he was sorry their IAC run had ended but reminded them their season wasn’t over.

“We still get to go fight for a D.C. state championship, so let’s take the weekend off. … Ice up and get ready to kick some ass,” he recalled saying.

They accomplished that goal and ended the season on a high note — one that may help them in their overall pursuit of capturing the IAC crown for the first time since 2007.

“It’s nowhere near comparable,” Heeter said on how he weighted a DCSAA title and an IAC title. “… This is nice. It’s nice to take home a banner, but just being in the IAC — that means definitely a lot more to us.”

GiftOutline Gift Article