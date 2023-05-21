Third time is a charm for St. John’s in DCSAA softball championship

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two seasons ago, St. John’s squandered a six-run lead in the seventh inning to lose the D.C. State Athletic Association championship to Maret. Last year, the Cadets fell short again to the Frogs in a loss that featured a lightning delay that pushed the final innings to the following day.

On Sunday, the Cadets stared at the potential of a third straight championship game loss to their D.C. rival at Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy. The team was an out from heading to extra innings against a dangerous foe that had controlled the majority of the game at the plate.

But with one swing by Cameron Corbett, the Cadets’ disappointing DCSAA history finally could be forgotten. The sophomore swung on the first pitch of the at-bat and sent a towering triple toward the back fence to clinch a thrilling 9-8 win before being mobbed at third base by her teammates.

“I was really nervous; I mean, I was shaking and stuff,” Corbett said. “It was a do-or-die situation.”

Corbett remembered the sting of defeat from her freshman season on the same field last year. She said the Cadets (15-8) were more prepared this time around with the goal of avenging their back-to-back defeats.

That preparation was evident early in the final. Corbett opened the game with a triple off Maret ace CJ Roy and was brought home during the next at-bat, part of a three-run first inning.

Maret answered the Cadets’ challenge. The Frogs (11-7) brought home two runs in the second frame and four more in the third to take a one-run edge. In the fifth, St. John’s tied it up.

“Very good team for Maret, so I give them a lot of props,” St. John’s Coach Diane Romo-Thomas said. “They have a fantastic pitcher.”

Senior pitcher Betsy Bromley, a part of each of the Cadets’ runner-up teams, kept Maret’s bats at bay with a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Bromley pitched a complete game and notched two of her five strikeouts in the seventh inning.

That set the stage for Corbett’s heroics. After a lengthy dogpile along the third base line, the team linked arms near the pitching circle and exchanged teary-eyed hugs before being awarded the DCSAA championship trophy — the sign of a goal finally accomplished after two years of falling short.

“We really wanted to come back from how it was last year,” Corbett said. “We just wanted to beat them. It didn’t matter how we did it; we just wanted to get this win.”

