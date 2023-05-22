Carmelo Anthony retires as one of the NBA’s most prolific scorers

Carmelo Anthony, a 10-time NBA all-star who sits at No. 9 on the league’s career scoring list, announced his retirement Monday via social media.
Anthony burst onto the scene as a freshman at Syracuse in 2002-03, pacing the Orange to its lone NCAA tournament title. The Denver Nuggets then selected Anthony with the third pick of that year’s NBA draft, two slots behind LeBron James, and he embarked on a 19-season NBA career in which he played for six teams and became one of the league’s most prolific scorers. Of the top 10 all-time scorers in NBA history, only Dirk Nowitzki averaged better than Anthony’s 35.5 percent shooting from three-point range. In 2021, the NBA named Anthony to its 75th anniversary team as one of its greatest players.
Anthony last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season, averaging 13.3 points as a reserve. He failed to sign with anyone this past season and reportedly considered playing in Taiwan.
Though he never won an NBA title — his teams advanced past the first round of the playoffs only twice in 13 appearances — Anthony played for the U.S. men’s Olympic team a record four times and won three gold medals.
“When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it’s not my feats on the court that come to mind, nor the awards or praise. 'Cause my story has always been more than basketball,” Anthony said in the video.
Congratulations, @carmeloanthony on an amazing career! 👏#STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/Z3GYLOE0dc— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 22, 2023