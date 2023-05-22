Snyders not in attendance as NFL owners begin two-day league meeting

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EAGAN, Minn. — Washington Commanders owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder were not in attendance as the NFL began a two-day quarterly meeting Monday in the Minneapolis area, with other franchise owners expected to be updated on the Snyders’ $6.05 billion deal to sell the Commanders to Josh Harris. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The owners on the NFL finance committee gathered for a meeting ahead of the beginning of the full ownership meeting, held at a hotel alongside the Minnesota Vikings’ training facility. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell joined members of the eight-owner finance committee in their meeting.

Commanders President Jason Wright and Karl Schreiber, a longtime business adviser to Daniel Snyder, arrived at the hotel Monday to represent the team. Norm Chirite, an attorney for Snyder, also is expected to attend.

Commanders president Jason Wright and Daniel Snyder’s longtime business advisor Karl Schreiber have arrived in Minneapolis for the start of league meetings. pic.twitter.com/gGDmnbbDVv — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 22, 2023

The team confirmed that Tanya Snyder is not expected to attend this meeting. She had represented the Commanders at league meetings since the NFL’s July 2021 announcement that it had fined the team $10 million following an investigation conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson. It is believed she did not attend a recent set of committee meetings for owners at the NFL’s offices in New York.

Wright declined further comment.

The finance committee has raised issues related to the structure of Harris’s deal to purchase the team, according to several people familiar with the committee’s deliberations. The committee believes the deal, in its current structure, is well above the NFL’s $1.1 billion debt limit for team acquisitions, according to one of those people. But Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, the chairman of the committee, has vowed to continue to work with Harris’s deal, according to that person.

Representatives of the Harris group are in discussions with the NFL about the approval process, according to two people familiar with those conversations. One of those people described the talks as constructive.

The NFL confirmed Thursday that the owners will not vote during this meeting on approval of the Commanders sale. At least 24 of the 32 owners must approve the deal; they generally follow whatever recommendation the finance committee has made.

The next scheduled owners’ meeting is in October. The NFL could schedule a special meeting before then for the owners to vote on Harris’s deal. It’s not known how long the Harris group maintains exclusivity over the team’s purchase as part of its signed agreement with Snyder completed May 12.

