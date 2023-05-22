Former Texas, New Mexico football player Jaden Hullaby dies

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former Texas and New Mexico football player Jaden Hullaby has died, both schools confirmed Monday. The circumstances and cause of his death were not immediately publicly known. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hullaby spent last season with the Lobos as a redshirt sophomore running back/tight end after transferring from Texas. A product of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, he was a member of the Longhorns in 2020 and 2021.

“He was a great person and someone we always enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with,” Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian said of Hullaby, who played linebacker for the Longhorns, in a statement. “All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time.”

A relative of Hullaby’s said Sunday on social media that the player had been missing since Friday and was last known to have been in Dallas. His younger brother Landon Hullaby, a defensive back at Texas Tech, shared on Monday a loving remembrance of his sibling.

Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King 🕊️💔 LLJAY pic.twitter.com/K16l1jSqBX — Lando Hullaby.🌵 (@_Lhull22_) May 22, 2023

Listed by New Mexico at 6-feet-2 and 225 pounds, Hullaby appeared in eight games last season, with one start. He had 13 carries for 59 yards and two catches for 44 yards, including a 38-yard reception against LSU.

New Mexico said in a statement that its athletics community was “saddened to learn of the passing” of Hullaby.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family,” said the school, “and all who knew him.”

