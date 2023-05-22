Nikola Jokic, Nuggets hold off Lakers to sweep into first NBA Finals

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — Hours before Game 4 of the Western Conference finals tipped off, NBA officials rehearsed the traditional postgame trophy presentation. Monday’s dry run, necessary because the Denver Nuggets held a 3-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Lakers, happened to take place during LeBron James’s customary warmup period. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight James, the only player on the Crypto.com Arena court so early in the afternoon, kept shooting as dozens of staffers prepared for a ceremony the four-time MVP seemed determined to postpone.

Despite James’s best efforts in the last-gasp circumstances, the Nuggets completed their four-game sweep of the Lakers with a 113-111 victory to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time. Denver center Nikola Jokic posted his eighth triple-double of the postseason with a team-high 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists to claim series MVP honors, and he helped seal the win with a fallaway three-pointer and a running layup in the closing minutes.

Advertisement

James, who had his first 40-point effort in a playoff game since the 2020 Finals, missed two shots in the closing seconds as Denver escaped.

The Nuggets, who overcame a 15-point halftime deficit with a torrid start to the third quarter, became the first team to sweep the West finals since the Golden State Warriors dispatched the Portland Trail Blazers in 2019. Denver, which joined the NBA from the ABA in 1976, had lost in its four previous trips to the West finals, most recently in 2020 at the hand of the Lakers.

For James and the Lakers, the defeat capped an improbable postseason run launched by the midseason trade of Russell Westbrook. James, 38, appeared to carefully manage his energy during the postseason, but he came charging out of the gate Monday with 21 first-quarter points, including a fortunate three-pointer that swished through even though it was intended as a lob pass.

Advertisement

By halftime, James had 31 points on 11-for-13 shooting, already his highest-scoring performance of these playoffs, and had played all but the final four seconds of the first half. He finished with a game-high 40 points to go with 10 rebounds and nine assists, and he nearly played all 48 minutes.

Facing elimination, Lakers Coach Darvin Ham pulled out all the stops by front-loading his rotation, dropping D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt from the starting lineup in favor of Dennis Schröder and Rui Hachimura. To fill in his second unit gaps, Ham called on seldom-used center Tristan Thompson, who signed with the Lakers in April after not playing all season.

The rotation tweaks helped Los Angeles leap to an 11-4 lead, and Denver played from behind throughout the half. The Nuggets looked aggravated at times, with forward Aaron Gordon receiving a technical foul after tangling with James and Coach Michael Malone incurring one of his own for disputing Jokic’s third foul, which came shortly before halftime.

Advertisement

Los Angeles was in front 73-58 at halftime, but Denver managed to erase that entire advantage less than eight minutes into the third quarter. Malone tightened his rotation by leaning heavily on his starters, who all finished in double figures. The Nuggets outplayed the Lakers down the stretch for the third straight game to secure their historic Finals breakthrough.

The Nuggets’ triumph has been a long time coming; they methodically built a contender around Jokic, a two-time MVP they plucked in the second round of the 2014 draft. The 28-year-old has led Denver to five straight playoff appearances, but he has faced persistent questions about whether he could defend well enough to be the best player on a serious contender. In the series finale, Jokic again outplayed Lakers center Anthony Davis, who finished with 21 points on 6-for-15 shooting and 14 rebounds.

This year, Jamal Murray, Jokic’s chief sidekick, returned from an 18-month absence after knee surgery and helped power a dynamic offense that ranked fifth during the regular season and first in the playoffs. Denver claimed the West’s top seed Dec. 20 and never relinquished it, capitalizing on its high-elevation home-court advantage to eliminate the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round and the Phoenix Suns in the conference semifinals.

Advertisement

Jokic and Murray flummoxed the Lakers’ defense throughout the West finals, forming a devastating inside-outside combination that proved too much for Los Angeles to handle. After Los Angeles used big lineups to hold Jokic in check during the 2020 West finals, the Serbian center overwhelmed the Lakers’ smaller front line this time around, while the 26-year-old Murray added 25 points and five assists in the Game 4 victory.

“I’m just glad I put the work in during the rehab so I could reflect on that moment and not regret anything,” Murray told ESPN after the game. “Come out here, be here with my guys, everybody supported me. ... To make it this far with everybody means a lot.”

Denver’s continuity advantage also proved decisive as some of Los Angeles’s midseason pickups struggled to find productive roles as the series unfolded. Meanwhile, the Nuggets’ experienced and well-balanced starting lineup, which included guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and forward Michael Porter Jr. and Gordon, consistently outplayed their Lakers’ counterparts. Porter, a 2018 lottery pick who missed nearly two full seasons with back injuries, established himself as a reliable third scorer with his potent three-point shot, making Los Angeles pay for overcommitting defensively to Jokic and Murray.

Advertisement

As the buzzer sounded, Jokic doubled over to celebrate as his teammates mobbed him. The trophy presentation went off without a hitch, and Jokic was serenaded with “M-V-P!” chants from his teammates and Nuggets fans scattered throughout the crowd.

“It’s a full collective effort as we are proving — as a team, as a franchise,” Jokic said.

GiftOutline Gift Article