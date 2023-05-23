What questions do you have about D.C. sports and beyond? Ask The Post.

Gift Article Share

Juan Soto returns to Nationals Park this week as a San Diego Padre, ready to face his old team. LIV Golf makes its Washington debut at Trump National in Loudoun County — with Brooks Koepka fresh off his victory at the PGA Championship, adding some legitimacy for the renegade tour.

The Capitals still need a coach. The Wizards still need a general manager. Josh Harris’s takeover of the Commanders still needs NFL approval.

For a seemingly slow time, there’s a lot going on! Please bring your questions on any of the above topics — or more — to our weekly Q&A. I’ll begin posting answers at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but get those questions in early at the link below. See you then!

