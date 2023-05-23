Catarina Macario, still recovering from ACL injury, will miss women’s World Cup

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Catarina Macario, one of the top young players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team, has ruled herself out of consideration for the World Cup this summer because of a slow-healing knee injury. “I’m sad to share that I won’t be physically ready for selection to our U.S. World Cup team,” Macario wrote in a social media post Tuesday. “The desire to return to play for my club and country has driven my training and fueled my everyday life. However, what’s most important right now is my health and getting fit and ready for my next club season.”

God’s plan. I will be back ✊🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/JNMsl2RbMz — Catarina Macario (@catarinamacario) May 23, 2023

Macario, 23, tore an ACL last June while playing for French club Olympique Lyonnais. With 13 months before the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, she figured to return to the U.S. squad this spring.

But because the rehabilitation has taken longer than expected, Macario missed Lyonnais’s entire season and has not played for the United States since April 2022.

She is the second young U.S. star to be ruled out of the World Cup, joining winger Mallory Swanson, 25, who tore a patella tendon during a friendly against Ireland last month in Austin. Veteran midfielder Sam Mewis has also been ruled out with a long-term knee injury.

Had she been healthy, Macario would have competed for a starting position in the U.S. attack. She has scored eight goals in 17 international appearances and was a member of the 2021 Olympic squad.

While Swanson’s setback came suddenly, Macario’s extended rehab left her World Cup status in limbo. As the months passed, it became less and less likely she would play for the U.S. team early this year. Even if healthy by now, she would not have played competitively for a long time.

The United States will play just once before the World Cup, a July 9 friendly against Wales in San Jose. Seeking a record third consecutive title, the top-ranked Americans will open group play July 22 against Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand.

The 23-woman squad will be announced in late June.

Macario wrote she is “grateful” to U.S. Coach Vlatko Andonovski and the U.S. Soccer Federation for “prioritizing my long-term health over any individual and collective ambitions.”

The USSF did not issue a statement but retweeted her announcement and said, “Cheering you on the whole way.”

Since leaving Stanford after three seasons and winning the Hermann Trophy twice as the NCAA player of the year, the Brazilian-born Macario has excelled on the pro scene, scoring 29 goals in 46 matches across all competitions for Lyonnais, the most decorated women’s team in Europe. Last season, she posted nine goals in 13 UEFA Champions League games as Lyonnais won its sixth continental title in seven years.

At the World Cup, Andonovski would have deployed her as the backup striker to Alex Morgan and rotated her in and out of attacking midfield.

After the World Cup, the next major tournament is the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I’ll be cheering hard for my teammates at the World Cup,” she wrote, “and I look forward to dedicating myself to fight to earn a spot for what I hope will be a long future on the U.S. national team.”

