Bills’ Damar Hamlin returns to practice field in limited fashion

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Less than five months after experiencing a near-death experience during an NFL game, Damar Hamlin was back on the field with the Buffalo Bills. The 25-year-old safety participated in individual drills and stretching exercises during an organized team activity session Tuesday at the Bills’ training facility in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin had said last month that, having received medical clearance from multiple specialists following his cardiac arrest, he wanted to resume his NFL career.

Bills Coach Sean McDermott told reporters Tuesday that the team was proceeding cautiously with Hamlin, who has yet to take part in full practices.

“We’re just going to continue to take it one day at a time and support Damar in every way possible,” said McDermott, who declined to discuss a possible timetable for removing the limits to Hamlin’s involvement on the practice field.

Advertisement

When Hamlin collapsed on the field Jan. 2 in Cincinnati, it brought to an abrupt halt a nationally televised “Monday Night Football” game that was subsequently postponed and, ultimately, never made up. Players, coaches and fans looked on with anguish as medical personnel worked to resuscitate Hamlin. He required a ventilator and breathing tube for several days but was soon deemed to be making a “remarkable recovery.” After being transferred to a Buffalo hospital, he was discharged nine days following his collapse and continued receiving care at home under the Bills’ supervision.

Hamlin was diagnosed as having suffered commotio cordis, a relatively rare event in which a person’s heart takes a hard blow in the midst of one of the electrical impulses that keep it beating. Hamlin had been hit in the chest while tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Well...despite what Sean McDermott said prior, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin was in fact out on the field practicing with the team today, participating during the individuals.



No helmet, but otherwise looking like just any other player on the roster. Amazing.@WGRZ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/hMX0eg8I2N — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) May 23, 2023

In the immediate aftermath, the overwhelming concern was about Hamlin’s survival, not what would become of his football career. He said last month that having emerged from a “life-changing” event, he wanted to show it wasn’t “the end of my story.”

Advertisement

“My heart is still in the game,” Hamlin said then, announcing his intention to return to football. “I love the game. It’s something I want to prove to myself, not nobody else. I just want to show people that fear is a choice, that you can keep going in something without having the answers and without knowing what’s at the end of the tunnel.”

On Tuesday, Buffalo’s defensive backs coach described Hamlin’s progress from that terrifying January episode as “a miracle.”

“To have him out there, in the drills, in the walk-throughs, in the meetings and just around day-to-day, I think it’s incredible,” said the coach, John Butler. “Just continuing to look forward to how many more steps he’s going to take to get to where he eventually wants to get to. I’m just proud to be his coach and proud to be a part of that experience, and to help him physically, mentally and on the field, however we can.”

Butler added that Hamlin was “definitely heading in the right direction.”

GiftOutline Gift Article