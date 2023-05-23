LeBron James discusses retirement after playoff exit. ‘We’ll see.’

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LOS ANGELES — His 20th NBA season just complete, LeBron James suggested Monday that he would consider the possibility of retirement rather than returning for the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2023-24 season. The 38-year-old James, whose Lakers were swept out of the Western Conference finals by the Denver Nuggets, made it clear he would be mulling his options as Los Angeles faces costly summer negotiations with key players, including Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura.

“We’ll see,” James said cryptically. “We’ll see. We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

LeBron's extended answer on how the season went and what's next pic.twitter.com/9F3rPI3NLI — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) May 23, 2023

Though the Lakers reached the West finals after missing the 2022 playoffs and opening this season with a 2-10 record, James said that he was left unsatisfied by the “pretty cool ride” because it didn’t lead to the fifth championship of his career.

“I don’t like to say it’s a successful year because I don’t play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career,” he said. “I don’t get a kick out of making a conference [finals] appearance. I’ve done it a lot, and it’s not fun to me to not be able to be a part of getting to the Finals.”

James, a 19-time all-star and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, has reached the conference finals 12 times, played in the Finals 10 times and won four titles. He has won one title and missed the playoffs twice in his five seasons with the Lakers, and he remains two championships shy of the six won by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

There’s little question that James remains one of the league’s best players, even though he has logged more than 65,000 minutes in the regular season and playoffs combined during his career. James earned all-NBA third team honors during the regular season and averaged 24.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game during the 2023 playoffs.

James scored a game-high 40 points in the Lakers’ 113-111 Game 4 loss to the Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on Monday. Despite playing his best overall game of this playoff run, James missed two potential game-tying shots in the final minute as the Nuggets reached the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

At several points this season, James said that his decision to continue playing basketball would be determined by whether his “mind stays in it,” rather than concerns about physical wear and tear or his advancing age.

“I haven’t begun to even think about next year,” James said Monday. “We had a great run but we fell short of our goal. Our goal is to win championships. That’s what this franchise is about and we fell short of that. That’s disappointing.”

Bleacher Report reported Monday, citing sources close to James, that “retirement is under consideration” for the future Hall of Famer, and James told ESPN.com that he had “to think about” whether he “[wanted] to continue to play” next season.

However, the four-time MVP has long expressed a desire to play with his 18-year-old son Bronny, who committed to the University of Southern California earlier this month. Bronny James will be a freshman guard next season and will be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft.

To fulfill his father-son goal, James would need to play for at least two more seasons. Last August, James signed a contract extension that will pay him an estimated $46.9 million next season and grants him a $50.7 million player option in 2024-25, meaning he could become an unrestricted free agent in July 2024.

James hasn’t been shy about exerting influence on personnel decisions during his five-year tenure in Los Angeles, and skeptics might read his retirement talk as a leverage play to coax the Lakers to spend the money it will take to craft a playoff-caliber supporting cast for next season.

Reaves and Hachimura are restricted free agents who could garner significant offers from other teams, and retaining both while re-signing Russell and filling out the rest of the roster could lead the Lakers into luxury tax territory. In 2021, the Lakers allowed guard Alex Caruso to leave for the Chicago Bulls in free agency due to luxury tax concerns.

“To be honest, I’m not quite sure what the roster will look like next year,” James said. “I think myself, [Anthony Davis], Max Christie [are under contract]. … I don’t know who else. I mean, the roster is not set. Obviously that’s [Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka] and the front office, they are going to figure out the best way to put this team together to go forward in the fall. But it’s not like we have a team full of multiyear guys that’s stuck in a contract right now. So, I don’t know, we’ll see.”

Of the eight Lakers who played in Game 4 against the Nuggets, only James and Davis are under contract for next season. In addition to Russell, Reaves and Hachimura, Los Angeles’s free agents include Dennis Schröder, Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr., Wenyen Gabriel and Tristan Thompson.

James played through a foot injury that nearly required season-ending surgery during the playoffs, and he was less dominant this season than he was during the Lakers’ 2020 title run. However, he remains one of the faces of the NBA, leading the league in both all-star votes and jersey sales this season.

Pelinka and Lakers Coach Darvin Ham are expected to hold end-of-season media availabilities on Tuesday.

