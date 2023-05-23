The Sun rises past the Mystics for the second time in three days

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brittney Sykes and Elena Delle Donne walked into the postgame news conference Tuesday night, flashed some smiles and seemed to be in good spirits. Their Washington Mystics had just dropped their second game in three days to the Connecticut Sun — suffering an 88-81 defeat this time — but they seemed fairly unbothered.

Nobody likes to lose, but they talked about having perspective.

“I think we just got to be realistic about what’s going on,” Sykes said. “It’s the third game of the season. Some of us have just gotten back — literally today makes a month since some of us have played our last basketball game overseas. ... We’re being very realistic about our approach to these games. We want to win them all. We know we’re not [going to].”

After they suffered an 80-74 loss Sunday in Connecticut, the Mystics sputtered offensively again, and their vaunted defense had issues, too. The Sun (3-0) shot 47.5 percent from the field, converted 36.4 percent from beyond the arc and scored 40 points in the paint. Delle Donne credited the Sun for playing “playoff defense” featuring multiple looks that forced the Mystics (1-2) to make adjustments on the fly.

Advertisement

The three-pointer continued to be an issue for Washington; it shot 8 for 28 (28.6 percent). On the other end, Coach Eric Thibault said, his team struggled to shut down driving lanes, send extra help and defend the pick and roll. That’s how Alyssa Thomas put up 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists — and the Sun’s other starters scored between 12 and 15 points apiece.

The Connecticut defense wasn’t particularly staunch, but points were hard to come by for any Mystics player not named Delle Donne (27), Sykes (17) or Shakira Austin (14). Even though getting out in transition was a goal entering the season, the Mystics didn’t manage a single fast-break point.

“We’re going to need everybody,” Thibault said. “We haven’t shot the ball well yet. I thought we got better-quality looks tonight. ... We know we’re going to need production. In the game we won [against New York in Friday’s season opener], they played well, that group. I’m trying to work some people in and figure some rotations out, but the last couple games it felt like playoff games — and I’m going with our main group for bigger minutes.”

Advertisement

Added Delle Donne: “We’ve got to figure some things out.”

The first half featured an angry Delle Donne as the officials allowed the Sun to play physical for the second game in a row. She was visibly frustrated after a few no-calls, and that was only exacerbated after she was called for a foul on a block attempt and then hit with a flagrant when she turned with the ball and clipped Thomas in the face with an elbow. But that anger seemed to put her on a mission: Delle Donne scored the Mystics’ last eight points as they went into halftime trailing 43-42.

The Sun closed strong in the other three quarters with runs that put Washington on its heels. The Mystics scored just four points in the game’s last 2:32, including an Ariel Atkins jumper with 1.1 seconds left and the outcome decided.

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ loss:

‘Feeling good’

Delle Donne continues to look good as her health issues remain in the past. Her 27 points were the most she had scored since she had 30 on Sept. 3, 2019. She has shown a bit of everything by scoring on all three levels and offering a variety of spin moves, fadeaways, step-backs and runners. But that’s not what she’s most proud of.

Advertisement

“I’m actually more excited about the minutes I’ve been playing,” said Delle Donne, who logged 36 on Tuesday. “... Really not worried about the scoring. There’s different nights [where] different things are going to be needed. Tonight, I was feeling really good shooting it. But I’m excited about the minutes played and being able to bounce back with ... three games in five days. Feeling good, feeling strong.”

Bench struggles

The Mystics’ season opener against the Liberty displayed their depth as the bench scored 24 points. The Sun made life much tougher; Tianna Hawkins scored six points Tuesday, and Kristi Toliver had one. That was it for the non-starters.

Still out

Myisha Hines-Allen missed her third consecutive game as she continues to rehab after surgery on her left knee. Thibault said she’s where they expect her to be but didn’t give a timeline for her return.

Terps represent

Five former Maryland Terrapins were on the floor. The Mystics have three — Hawkins, Toliver and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough — and the Sun start a pair in Thomas and Brionna Jones.

Up next

The Mystics visit the Chicago Sky at 8 p.m. Friday. The Sky is another team that underwent drastic offseason change with the departures of Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Emma Meesseman. Kahleah Copper is now the team’s undisputed leader; the Sky also added former Mystics player Elizabeth Williams and guard Courtney Williams.

GiftOutline Gift Article