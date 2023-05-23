Sherwood baseball rises to the moment again to reach 4A title game

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For a fleeting moment, when it was down a run in the first inning of a Maryland 4A semifinal Tuesday, it appeared the state’s best high school baseball team might finally be in trouble. But, to Sherwood’s senior class, that’s all those moments ever are: fleeting. Four plate appearances later — all taken by seniors with at least a dozen postseason games under their belts — the Warriors had extinguished Severna Park’s lead, which they held and extended to secure a 9-2 victory at Shirley Povich Field in Rockville. On Friday evening, Sherwood (22-3) will have a chance to become the first 4A school to three-peat as state champion.

The Warriors will play Urbana (21-2) at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf for that honor.

“Sometimes teams get here and it’s their first time at the dance,” Sherwood Coach Sean Davis said. “We’ve danced. We know what this stage feels like. So, yeah, they’re going to be ready on Friday.”

Advertisement

After repeating as state champion last season, Sherwood entered 2023 with a fresh coat of paint again embellishing the target on its back. This year, the Warriors faced even better pitching. Their opponents’ scouting reports were more refined. The hunger of teams such as Severna Park (20-4), which Sherwood bested via mercy rule in last year’s championship game, was more robust. But, as the Warriors say, there’s no substitute for experience in the postseason.

“We know we’ve been here before,” said senior outfielder Amari Allen, the reigning All-Met Player of the Year. “We don’t get nervous.”

Minutes after the Warriors conceded their first run of the postseason, Allen took a deep breath, watched several pitches go by and hammered an RBI double over the right fielder’s glove, tying the score as senior Ryan Bouma slid around a tag at home. Several pitches later, senior Ben Berger drove in Allen for the lead.

Advertisement

In the third, Berger continued to roll, slamming a two-run double to the wall that gave the Warriors a 4-1 lead. In the fourth, four singles and four stolen bases provided a 7-2 cushion. In the next half-inning, Allen made a leaping catch at the fence to save two certain Severna Park runs.

By the end of the seventh, the senior class had combined for five walks, six hits and six RBI, and Berger and senior right-hander Brian Scott had thrown 6⅔ innings with just one earned run allowed.

This, the seniors said, is what they worked for.

“I think we work harder than any team in the state,” Berger said. “Our coaches, too, have been here before. They know exactly what it takes to win.”

Urbana glides past Laurel

Laurel, the class of Prince George’s County, fell to Urbana, 10-0, in five innings on the other side of the 4A bracket. The Fredrick County power will seek revenge in Friday’s championship game after suffering postseason exits at Sherwood’s hands in 2022, 2021 and 2019. The Warriors won their past five games against the Hawks, including a 13-2 victory in the season opener.

Advertisement

For Laurel (17-5), the postseason run was its third consecutive season with at least a state quarterfinal appearance.

River Hill reaches 3A final

Saturday’s 3A matchup will pit River Hill against Bel Air’s C. Milton Wright.

River Hill (18-4), a consistent contender in Howard County with seven straight winning seasons, extended its 3A postseason run Tuesday with a 5-3 victory over Decatur (19-3), sending it to a state final for the first time since it won the 2A title in 2009.

The Hawks fell behind 2-0 in the third inning but climbed back to even the score at 3 through six. Thanks to timely hitting from seniors Eje Okojie, Brady Young and Riley Finkelston, River Hill pulled ahead in the seventh.

Ace left-hander Henry Zatkowski will pitch in the title game.

“Right now, he’s playing a different game,” River Hill Coach Craig Estrin said.

Advertisement

In the second 3A game, C. Milton Wright edged Huntingtown, 6-5.

The Mustangs (19-5) and Hurricanes (16-9) jockeyed for the lead throughout, but C. Milton Wright pulled ahead with a three-run fourth. After two straight upsets, the Hurricanes were unable to capture the magic for a third time. This was their deepest postseason run since a 2018 loss in the championship game.

Patuxent returns in 2A

Last year, Patuxent took aim at a perfect season before coming up just short in the 2A final with a 4-1 loss to Glenelg. This year, the Panthers (21-4) haven’t been perfect, but down the stretch they have been plenty good enough. On Tuesday, they defeated Liberty, 5-4, to earn their second consecutive shot at the program’s first state championship.

A power in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, the Panthers are 54-8 since 2021. They will face Parkside (19-4-1) on Saturday.

Liberty finished 19-6.

GiftOutline Gift Article