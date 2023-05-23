Texas Rangers Class A team moving from Kinston to Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The city of Spartanburg plans to build a 3,500-seat ballpark that will open in 2025 and become home to the Texas Rangers Class A affiliate currently in Kinston, North Carolina.
The project would be part of a $250 million downtown development.
Kinston is part of the Carolina League, which also includes South Carolina-based minor league teams in Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach and North Augusta.
There is also a minor league team in Greenville that’s part of the Class A South Atlantic League.
