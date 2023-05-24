Broadneck boys cap undefeated season with 4A lacrosse title over Sherwood

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With four minutes left in his Broadneck lacrosse career, goalie Colin Gray turned to his defense and told them to take in the moment. The senior knew this was the last time this Bruins team would play together and began breaking down a little at the thought.

He closed his career on a historic high note — Broadneck was in the final stages of a 16-6 win over Sherwood in the Maryland 4A final, one that clinched the program’s first championship since 1997 and culminated a 20-0 campaign that also set the school’s single-season record for wins.

The Bruins’ win at Stevenson University’s Mustang Stadium also marked a measure of vindication after last year’s team made it to the championship game only to lose to Churchill. After that game, Coach Jeff McGuire told his team to remember the feeling of losing and to not be content with just getting to the championship.

Advertisement

Many of those players returned and entered the season with a singular focus, one evidenced by their reaction after the Anne Arundel County Championship. Broadneck took down Severna Park in the early-May matchup for its first county title since 2001 and avenged a loss in the same situation a year earlier.

But after the win, players didn’t throw helmets, sticks or gloves in the air as part of their common celebrations, McGuire said. They had bigger goals in their sights.

“This year, kind of a revenge season, check off every single game one at a time until we get here and finally check this one off,” Gray said.

Broadneck led by four midway through the second quarter. But Sherwood scored three straight goals between the end of the first half and the beginning of the second to cut its deficit to two.

Advertisement

Undeterred, the Bruins embarked on a 9-1 run to close the game and secure the championship. The late dominance can be attributed in part to how McGuire’s team practices. The coach changed his format entering the 2023 campaign and modeled it after games. Broadneck started practice with high intensity, switched to a calmer walk-through midway to simulate halftime before closing with vigor.

The structure paid off with a win that McGuire felt would reverberate through the Annapolis area.

“This is a win for the community,” the coach said. “ … There’s a lot of people that back our program, there’s a lot of love at our school, a lot of love put into athletics from our principal, athletic director, our town itself.”

When the final buzzer sounded to officially close out the win, Broadneck’s goals turned into accomplishments, ones marked by the sight of lacrosse equipment flying into the night sky.

GiftOutline Gift Article