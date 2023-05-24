Bryson DeChambeau on joining LIV Golf: ‘Was it worth it? Absolutely.’

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bryson DeChambeau is back in the Washington metropolitan area for the first time in several years, basking in the aftermath of contending at the PGA Championship last week on the way to his best finish — tied for fourth — in a major tournament since winning the U.S. Open in 2020.

A diet overhaul that included eating cleaner while eliminating alcohol, sugar and dairy has triggered a body transformation, yielding a leaner, fitter physique, reduced inflammation and less wear on his lower body.

And as a member of LIV Golf, which plays 54 holes rather than the standard 72 on the PGA Tour and in the sport’s four major championships, DeChambeau is embracing the healing power of extra rest before teeing it up Friday afternoon at Trump National in Sterling, Va. — the year-old circuit’s debut in the national capital region.

Advertisement

Yet during a news conference Wednesday morning in which he joyfully recounted attending a Blink 182 concert the previous evening in the District with Anirban Lahiri, a LIV Golf teammate, DeChambeau again faced pointed questions about his decision to join a breakaway tour bankrolled by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

“Look, we’re here to play golf, we’re contracted to play golf, and I think the most important part is to provide great entertainment wherever possible and whatever platform that is, whatever platform that provides it,” he said. “When you can talk about ethics, that’s people’s perception. I mean I completely disagree with [the criticism], but everybody has a right to their own opinion, and I’d say, ‘Was it worth it?’ Absolutely.”

The Public Investment Fund has the backing of Saudi crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who, according to a U.S. intelligence report and a CIA assessment, authorized the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018.

Advertisement

Khashoggi, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post, was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul while attempting to retrieve documents, the CIA concluded. Saudi government officials have denied involvement in the assassination of Khashoggi, who had become a critic of bin Salman.

“I think over the course of time, like many have said, you’ll see what good and what positive impact we’re having,” DeChambeau said on Wednesday. “What we keep continue doing every single tournament in growing and helping out the communities and inspiring junior golfers, helping people that are struggling.

“You’re just going to see more and more of that, and I hope that again, the media and everybody can see the light we’re trying to bring.”

LIV Golf came under extensive scrutiny in its inaugural season, including during an event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. Critics — and families of Sept. 11 victims who died in the attack on the World Trade Center — said it was particularly callous to hold a Saudi-funded event so close to Manhattan.

Advertisement

Fifteen of the 19 terrorists who took part in the 9/11 attacks were from Saudi Arabia, according to American intelligence officials. Terrorists also crashed a hijacked aircraft into the Pentagon, killing all 64 on board and an additional 125 in the building, and LIV golfers were asked Wednesday about the optics of holding a tournament roughly half an hour drive from the Pentagon.

“First off, obviously that was a terrible day in our history, right?” said Charles Howell III, another member of DeChambeau’s team. “We have nothing but the deepest sympathies for every 9/11 victim and all that it affected. As far as being here, this is one heck of a golf course, and it’s awesome, and we’re excited to be here.”

Some four months before the 9/11 attacks, Howell was in the field at Avenel in suburban Maryland at what was then called the Kemper Open, playing in the D.C. area for the first time since turning professional the previous year.

Advertisement

He’s been coming back to the area to play ever since, even on his own at Trump National after the PGA Tour discontinued its regular stop in the region in 2018 with the final installment of the National, an invitational event Tiger Woods hosted since its inception in 2007.

Woods cited an inability to secure a title sponsor as the reason for the demise of the tournament, which had been staged at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm and Congressional Country Club, among other venues. The PGA Tour replaced the National with the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit beginning in 2019.

The PGA Tour temporarily revisited TPC Potomac last May when the Wells Fargo Championship moved there because the regular site, Quail Hollow in Charlotte, was preparing to host the Presidents Cup in September. But no future PGA Tour stops are planned in the Washington area, while the LIV tour arrives with several players who fared well at the PGA Championship last week, including Brooks Koepka, the winner.

Advertisement

“I think it’s an area that’s starved of good golf, and I think it’s a really good sport-loving part of the country as well,” said Lahiri, who finished tied for sixth at the Wells Fargo last year and also played at the National in 2018. “Always good to come to an area which has golf courses that are going to kind of separate the best players from the average that week, and I think this golf course is also one of those.”

GiftOutline Gift Article