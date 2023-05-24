Commanders TE ruptures Achilles’ tendon; Chase Young and Montez Sweat absent

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the months leading up to the draft, many analysts projected the Washington Commanders would show interest in a tight end in the first round. The rookie class appeared to be deep on talent, and Washington’s group, for various reasons, had lacked the production the offense needed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But the Commanders stood pat, believing their corps, led by veterans Logan Thomas and John Bates, had emerging talent in 2022 fifth-round pick Cole Turner and undrafted players Armani Rogers and Curtis Hodges.

Now they have to revise their plans. On Tuesday, during the first workout of organized team activities, Rogers ruptured his Achilles' tendon during a noncontact drill and is out indefinitely.

“It hurt my heart,” Thomas said. “It hurt it a lot. We were standing right behind him when it happened and obviously saw the whole thing. Heard the whole thing, which was even scarier. But I talked to him yesterday and told him that there’s going to be some dark days, and when those days come, my number’s available. Call me.”

Robert Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist in North Carolina, is set to perform Rogers’s surgery next week, according to a person familiar with his treatment plan.

A former college quarterback who converted to tight end ahead of the 2022 draft, Rogers had five receptions for 64 yards in 11 games (three starts) last season.

“He’s a young man that really progressed very well for us last year, but we feel very confident in the group of tight ends that we have right now, as well,” Commanders Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday.

Injuries have ravaged Washington’s tight ends over the past few years. Thomas was still recovering from a knee injury at the start of the offseason last year, and during training camp, Bates, Hodges and Turner all suffered soft-tissue injuries. Hodges spent his rookie season on injured reserve, and the team believes Turner’s preseason injury derailed his rookie campaign.

Now healthy, Turner has the potential to be a prominent player in Eric Bieniemy’s offense.

“He’s doing a great job,” Thomas said. “He’s one of those guys that’s kind of built for an offense like this, where he doesn’t really have to stretch the field, but he can use his quickness, use his hands.”

Hodges will get a chance to prove himself again this summer, but the team may look for additional competition as Rogers begins a lengthy recovery.

New coaching structure

The Commanders’ tight ends are also adjusting to a new offense and a new coaching structure. Juan Castillo is still the tight ends coach, but he will also oversee the offensive line, led by Travelle Wharton, who is expected to be promoted to offensive line coach.

Ken Zampese, the former quarterbacks coach who shifted to senior offensive adviser/game management this year, and assistant tight ends coach Todd Storm coached the tight ends Wednesday.

Three starters absent

Defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat and veteran tackle Charles Leno did not attend Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s OTA sessions. This phase of the offseason is voluntary, but Rivera has stressed over the years that he would like his players to attend, especially as the team has transitioned to new schemes, coaches and players.

The absence of Young and Sweat during offseason workouts two years ago seemed to irk the coach. This year, the two participated in the early part of the offseason program but have been training off-site for the start of OTAs.

“The nice thing, though, is I’ve been in contact with them,” Rivera said. “They’re working out. They’re progressing, getting themselves ready to go. … We’ll see them when they have to be here.”

Rivera said he has spoken to Young since the team declined his fifth-year contract option and has come away from their conversations confident Young will return prepared and motivated.

Leno was also present earlier in the offseason, but chose to be with family — he has three children under 3 — during this portion.

“Charles has been in the system, and I think that’s probably part of why he’s not here,” Rivera said. “He knows the system. He was in it in Chicago.”

Curl sits out of team drills

Fourth-year safety Kam Curl participated in individual drills during the early portion of Wednesday’s practice but observed team drills from behind the end zone, wearing his helmet and jersey.

Curl remained coy about his reasoning for observing team drills, but did say he’s healthy.

“I’m just coming to work, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “Being around the guys. Doing my job.”

It’s possible Curl has decided to stay out of parts of the offseason program to reduce his risk of injury ahead of a contract season. Curl, a seventh-round pick in 2020, has developed into one of the key pieces of Washington’s defense and will be a free agent in March if the team doesn’t re-sign him beforehand.

Commanders S Kam Curl participated in individual drills, but observed team drills from behind the end zone.



He said after practice that he’s healthy.



“I’m just coming to work.” pic.twitter.com/ebt4wpdTlD — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 24, 2023

Injury updates

Defensive tackle John Ridgeway suffered a pectoral injury in the final game of the 2022 season and is still recovering, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. He was at the facility Wednesday, but did not participate in practice.

Veteran guard Andrew Norwell is recovering from an elbow injury and did not practice.

And Rivera said linebacker Jamin Davis underwent a minor knee surgery in the offseason and will be limited to walk-throughs and meetings. He does not expect Davis to be sidelined for long.

