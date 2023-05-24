Fusaichi Pegasus, whose Kentucky Derby win led to a record sale, dies at 26

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fusaichi Pegasus, the 2000 Kentucky Derby winner who became the most expensive racehorse ever sold, died Tuesday at a Kentucky horse farm. Coolmore Stud, owner of the 26-year-old horse, said he was euthanized because of “the infirmities of old age.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Fu Peg was a fantastic racehorse and a colorful character,” Ashford Stud General Manager Dermot Ryan said in a statement Wednesday.

The horse seemed destined for greatness after Japanese businessman Fusao Sekiguchi paid $4 million at Keeneland’s July yearling sale, a record price at auction for an eventual Kentucky Derby winner.

“From Day One, “I nicknamed him ‘Superman,’” breeder Arthur Hancock told The Washington Post in 2000. “He was balanced, he was muscular, he had good bone, he had a great eye, he had that ‘look of eagles.’ He jumped out at you. I told everybody, ‘If he can’t run, I’ll never make another prediction.’ ”

That confidence was well founded. Fusaichi Pegasus won Kentucky Derby prep races at Santa Anita Park and Aqueduct before becoming the first favorite to win the Run for the Roses since Spectacular Bid in 1979, coming from 15 lengths back to do it.

In loving memory to a legend and Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus, who has passed away at age 26.



A $4 million yearling purchase, multiple graded stakes winner and @coolmoreamerica stallion.



Have a look back at the pinnacle of his career, winning the '00 #KyDerby. pic.twitter.com/FY0CRrPeBW — TwinSpires Racing 🏇 (@TwinSpires) May 24, 2023

Dubbed “the most celebrated American 3-year-old in years” and a “strong threat” to become the first Triple Crown winner since Affirmed in 1978 by Washington Post horse racing writer Andrew Beyer, Fusaichi Pegasus entered the Preakness Stakes as the 1-to-5 favorite but wilted down the stretch, losing by more than three lengths to Red Bullet.

Trainer Neil Drysdale credited the loss to a slightly damp track surface after rain had fallen at Pimlico Race Course.

“He couldn’t handle the track,” Drysdale said. “That’s the way I saw it; that’s the way [jockey Kent Desormeaux] saw it. It was a greasy kind of track, and he just couldn’t go with it.”

With an initial stud fee of $150,000, Fusaichi Pegasus sired several winners as he was shuttled among the United States, Australia and South America before his retirement in Kentucky. He was grandsire to Ruler on Ice, who won the 2011 Belmont Stakes.

“He was the best-looking foal I think I’ve ever seen,” Hancock told BloodHorse. “Five of us were there when he foaled. He started looking at each one of us, like a dog would study you. He kind of turned his head as he looked at each of us. He was smart. Then he got up and I saw him the next morning and we turned him out. I said, ‘He looks like a little Superman.’ So, I nicknamed him Superman. And he just kept on being grand-looking.”

