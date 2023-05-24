George Washington University adopts new name 'Revolutionaries' to replace 'Colonials'

WASHINGTON — George Washington University’s sports teams will now be known as the Revolutionaries, the school announced Wednesday.
“I am very grateful for the active engagement of our community throughout the development of the new moniker,” president Mark S. Wrighton said. “This process was truly driven by our students, faculty, staff and alumni, and the result is a moniker that broadly reflects our community — and our distinguished and distinguishable GW spirit.”
George the mascot will stay and a new logo developed soon for the Revolutionaries name that takes effect for the 2023-24 school year. The university is part of the Atlantic 10 Conference.
