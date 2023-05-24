Please excuse Kristian Fletcher from D.C. United training. He’s got to graduate.

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

By 7:15 most mornings this spring, 17-year-old Kristian Fletcher has wheeled his dark-gray Acura out of the driveway at his family’s home in Bowie. Over the course of the day, he has reported to a full-time job clear across the capital region in Leesburg, grabbed lunch in the employee lounge, then headed out again to attend senior classes at a prep school in Bethesda.

At the end of some days, Fletcher has needed to pick up his kid sister before battling rush hour to get home for dinner and finish homework.

From start to finish, the commute totaled at least 113 miles and, if the Beltway gods weren’t on his side, consumed more than three hours.

The long days, he said, were well worth it: He has advanced his nascent soccer career with D.C. United and on Friday will receive his diploma from Landon, an exclusive boys’ school.

Advertisement

He’ll miss training to attend commencement on campus, where, 18 months ago, he led the Bears to the Interstate Athletic Conference tournament title and earned The Washington Post’s All-Met Player of the Year award.

Because graduation festivities will overlap with United’s charter to Toronto for Saturday’s MLS match, the team has arranged a seat on a commercial flight later in the day.

“What makes it easier is wanting to do it,” he said, reflecting on the demands. “I want to be at Landon because I’ve been there so long, and part of it has also kept me grounded. Being there, being with my friends, in their eyes, I’m not a professional soccer player. I’m just Kris, one of their high school friends.”

Fletcher is not the first high school student to sign an MLS contract; there have been many over the league’s 28 seasons in a sport that globally harvests teenage talent.

He is, though, one of the few from United to continue attending classes in person instead of opting for greater flexibility with an online program. Matai Akinmboni — a 16-year-old defender and Fletcher’s roommate on road trips — is two years from completing his courses in a virtual school.

Advertisement

“My whole high school is on my laptop,” Akinmboni said.

Fletcher and his parents never considered online education.

“That was an easy decision. It was just trying to figure out how to make it work,” said Keith Fletcher, a former Howard University soccer player who is chief operating officer of D.C. Health, a government agency. His wife, Georgette, is an Amtrak executive.

“We had always prioritized education and everything else that goes along with attending school: the confidence, the maturity, the camaraderie,” Keith Fletcher said. “It’s best obtained in a physical environment. And with a school like Landon, it was a no-brainer for us.”

Leaving Landon early, Kristian said, would’ve defeated the purpose of attending since he was 8. “I was always going to finish it out,” he said.

To do so it has meant a 54-mile haul from home to United’s Inova Performance Complex and a 32-mile drive for afternoon studies. It’s another 27 miles home from Landon.

Advertisement

An inexperienced driver going great distances on high-speed roads was “a concern for us, of course,” Keith Fletcher said.

“We’ve managed through that piece of it,” he said. “He’s a responsible young man.”

Last year, before he started driving, Kristian would ride with his father, sister and Akinmboni, who is from Upper Marlboro. Sophia, an eighth-grader at Holton-Arms in Bethesda, would get dropped off first. (Before joining D.C. United, Kristian and Akinmboni played as amateurs for second-division Loudoun United, a D.C. affiliate based in Leesburg.)

After training, Fletcher would often hail a ride to the Silver Line in Reston.

With a license, Fletcher does the driving. Akinmboni is a passenger. Music passes the time.

Because of the unusual situation, Landon worked with him to front-load his classwork last fall and this winter. The arrangement has reduced his on-campus time to less than two hours each day this spring.

Advertisement

“I know it’s not easy for Landon to be in a position where they have professional athletes and that responsibility,” Keith Fletcher said. “They’ve been very accommodating.”

Fletcher’s in-person classes fill the last two slots of the school day and rotate between environmental science, Latin and English, among others. To arrive on time, he sometimes needs to skip weightlifting and treatment with United.

“His schoolwork is important, and it’s important he does it in the right way for himself and the future,” said United Coach Wayne Rooney, who was 16 when he debuted with Premier League club Everton.

Fletcher said he did not rule out playing college soccer — Syracuse, Maryland and Clemson were high on his list — but with his skill set and growing interest from pro clubs, he set higher ambitions.

Advertisement

Aside from starring at Landon, he played years for Bethesda Soccer Club, an elite youth organization that has groomed many pros. Last year, Fletcher was invited for a tryout in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, which nurtured U.S. national team players Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna when they were teenagers.

Though he wouldn’t have been able to sign until he turned 18 (this Aug. 6), Fletcher said he was “very close” to committing. He also worked out with Manchester United’s under-19 squad and Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg.

Early last year, D.C. United offered him a place in its youth academy. Although Fletcher turned it down, D.C. had made enough effort to claim exclusive homegrown rights. The club, however, wouldn’t be able to add him to the first-team roster until this year.

So last August, while his Landon friends were preparing for the season, Fletcher signed a three-year contract with D.C. United, effective Jan. 1. He continued playing for Loudoun last season and made two loan appearances with D.C. United, including a start — and a goal — against FC Cincinnati in the season finale.

Advertisement

His adjusted school schedule allowed him to attend training camp this winter in California but required him to complete several online projects. He and Akinmboni would set aside time at the team hotel for studies. One would use the desk, the other a bed.

When the season opened Feb. 25 against Toronto, Akinmboni was in the starting lineup and Fletcher was a late sub who helped set up Ted Ku-DiPietro’s winning goal deep in stoppage time.

This month, Fletcher assisted Ku-DiPietro’s late equalizer against Nashville SC. Overall, he has made five appearances (one start) for United (5-5-4), which sits sixth in the 15-team Eastern Conference after finishing last in 2022.

“He’s a tremendous talent,” said Rooney, who has deployed the quick, clever Fletcher on the left side of the attack. “He’s going to have a big future at the club.”

Though Fletcher is on a bright path, he understands he’s only scratching the surface.

“I’m definitely happy about it, but when people come to me and tell me I’ve made it, I can’t really agree fully,” he said. “It’s still just the first step in my career.”

At least he’ll have his diploma — and the commute will become a little easier.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for 10 years,” he said, smiling.

GiftOutline Gift Article