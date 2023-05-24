Wizards hire Michael Winger as new president and general manager

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After a methodical search that lasted just over one month, the Washington Wizards are hiring Michael Winger as their president and general manager, according to a person familiar with the move. Winger, the former general manager of the Los Angeles Clippers, will be the 13th top basketball executive in franchise history and its second in less than four years after Tommy Sheppard was fired on April 19. Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis cited the failure to make the playoffs for the past two seasons as a reason for dismissing Sheppard. ESPN first reported Winger’s hiring.

New Orleans Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon had also interviewed with Leonsis at his home in Potomac, according to multiple people with knowledge of the search, a meeting that was first reported by ESPN.

Winger assumes the Wizards’ top job with less than a month before the NBA draft on June 22, where the Wizards hold the eighth, 42nd and 57th picks. He will have key roster decisions to make upon arriving in Washington, including whether to re-sign Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma to new contracts. Franchise cornerstone Bradley Beal has four years remaining on his contract and is owed more than $200 million.

Winger took over as the Clippers’ general manager in 2017 and spent seven years with the Oklahoma City Thunder as an assistant general manager and team counsel. Before joining the Thunder he spent five years with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

