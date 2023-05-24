Trevor Williams and one big inning help Nats keep Padres in check

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Remove Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts — two San Diego Padres stars who are rarely out of the team’s lineup — and six of the seven remaining hitters in Bob Melvin’s order Wednesday were left-handed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Conventional baseball wisdom holds that such a stacked approach would bode well for the visitors against the Washington Nationals and right-handed starter Trevor Williams, especially given that the Nationals’ bullpen is without a left-handed reliever.

But baseball has a knack for spitting on such wisdom. Williams and the Washington bullpen handcuffed the Padres for much of the night at Nationals Park in a 5-3 win. Williams kept the Padres off balance for 5⅔ innings before the bullpen covered the rest to earn a split in the first two games of the series. The finale is Thursday afternoon.

“He gave us everything he had today, and it was an unbelievable way to start off the game,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “And going out there and giving up five-plus innings, that’s what we needed.”

Williams stressed before the season that he needed to improve against left-handed hitters. Last season, lefties hit .319 with a .875 OPS against Williams; righties hit .209 with a .617 OPS.

There was modest improvement this season entering Wednesday’s start — .302 with an .816 OPS vs. lefties. But against the Padres, Williams allowed just three hits while striking out five to hold the visitors in check. And for the second straight game, Williams pitched out of the windup — something he stopped doing as a reliever in New York.

“I just kind of looked at video, and I was just kind of disgusted with how I looked,” said Williams, who said he looked choppy and unathletic out of the stretch. “As far as rhythm and athleticism, it felt best to go back into the windup.”

The Nationals (21-28) strung together four straight hits in the second inning to give Williams a 4-0 lead. Stone Garrett, Dominic Smith and Keibert Ruiz singled before Alex Call hit a double that scored Smith and Ruiz, who ignored a stop sign from third base coach Gary DiSarcina to slide in just ahead of the throw. Call scored on a sacrifice fly by Luis García.

Williams left a hanging curveball up to Roughned Odor, who hit it into the Nationals’ bullpen to cut Washington’s lead to 4-2 in the fourth inning. Lane Thomas hit an RBI double in the bottom of the frame to get a run back before Williams gave up a solo home run to Ha-Seong Kim in the fifth. Williams was ahead 0-2, then left a fastball over the middle of the plate.

Outside of those home runs — and two walks to Juan Soto — Williams handled the Padres (22-27). He nearly got through six innings but walked Matt Carpenter with two outs, forcing Martinez to turn to Carl Edwards Jr., who got Odor to ground out to shortstop on the first pitch.

Martinez said during spring training that ideally he would like to have two lefties out of the bullpen. But finding a lefty outside of Sean Doolittle who Martinez can trust in recent years has proved difficult, and this season is no different.

Doolittle was signed to a minor league deal this offseason, but he is still rehabbing from internal brace surgery from last year. Martinez said Tuesday that Doolittle will now begin pitching on back-to-back days.

Anthony Banda, a lefty who made the Opening Day roster, was designated for assignment April 30 after struggling. Banda accepted an assignment to Class AAA Rochester, joining Matt Cronin and Jose Ferrer — the two left-handed relievers he competed against during spring training. Cronin was placed on the seven-day injured list Tuesday, and Ferrer has a 3.91 ERA in 19 appearances.

So Martinez has gone without a lefty reliever for all of May, though it does seem to be on his mind. Martinez mentioned Tim Cate in his news conference Tuesday as a prospect he has been keeping an eye on. Cate, a second-round pick in 2018 who was turned into a reliever ahead of the season, has a 4.02 ERA in 12 appearances for Class AA Harrisburg.

“He has been throwing the ball fairly well,” Martinez said about Cate. “He got beat up a little bit, but he’s getting lefties out. And for me, that’s a good sign. Who knows? This kid might be someone that we could use later on in our bullpen being that we don’t have any.”

Outside of Edwards, Hunter Harvey and Kyle Finnegan, the Nationals’ bullpen arms have been inconsistent of late. But fortunately for Martinez, those three were all that he needed. Edwards threw one inning. Harvey covered the next 1⅓ innings, including strikeouts of Soto and Bogaerts, who struck out four times Wednesday. And Finnegan finished the Padres off with a clean ninth inning.

“These guys came in and shut the door down,” Martinez said. “I really believe that when those guys are on, they could face anybody and get big outs for us.”

The Nationals might not have had the optimal matchup for the Padres’ lineup Wednesday. But they didn’t need it.

