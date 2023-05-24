NCAA records show Emmert paid nearly $3.3 million in last season as president

The NCAA paid former president Mark Emmert nearly $3.3 million in 2021, his final full year on the job, according to federal 2021 tax records released by the association Wednesday.
Emmert received almost $2.8 million in salary and another $83,000 in bonuses.
The NCAA also paid $3.6 million to former chief operating officer Donald Remy, who left the association April 1, 2021, to become deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. That included a $2.4 million severance payment.
Overall, NCAA revenue increased 10% to $1.22 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, while its expenses rose 16% to $1.19 billion. Those expenses included $53 million in legal fees.
The NCAA paid just over $5.4 million to the Kaplan Hecker & Fink law firm for a gender-equity review of NCAA championships after inequities were revealed during the 2021 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
