Off to strong start with Spirit, Ashley Sanchez has eyes on the World Cup

During a midweek training session at the start of this month, Washington Spirit Coach Mark Parsons liked what he was seeing from his team. Five games into the NWSL regular season, the Spirit was finally building solid connections from its back line through its midfield and up to its forwards. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But there was still something missing: The players on the field were taking too long to find Ashley Sanchez.

“I made everyone aware: She’s our 10,” Parsons said, referring to the jersey number traditionally given to a team’s top attacking midfielder. “She needs to be the first thought and the second thought. We can get there in one pass, or we have to get there in two.”

A few days later, when the Spirit faced the San Diego Wave at Audi Field, it was clear the message was received.

Within the first 25 minutes, Sanchez had four shots. In the 55th minute, she found an open space between the Wave’s lines of defense and sent a through ball to set up Trinity Rodman’s opening goal. Fifteen minutes later, she caught a cross from Rodman on her left foot and scored her first goal of the season, en route to a 3-1 Spirit win.

A work of art 🎨



Trinity Rodman sets it up and Ashley Sanchez finishes beautifully to double the Spirit's lead!



📺: @CBS pic.twitter.com/adnR1F0h7Y — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 6, 2023

After an 11th-place finish last season and the offseason overhaul that followed, the Spirit came out firing to start this year’s NWSL campaign. Parsons’s squad went unbeaten for its first seven games, the longest streak of any team and the best start to a season in club history. It climbed to the top of the standings before its first loss in league play to the Orlando Pride this past Saturday.

At the heart of that is Sanchez, who has developed into a more complete midfielder this season. Next month, the U.S. women’s national team will announce its roster for this summer’s World Cup. With 24 appearances under her belt since making her debut in 2021, Sanchez is working to nail down her place in the 23-player squad.

“I can only control so much, and I think that definitely puts things into perspective. Each game matters, and they’re watching,” the 24-year-old said. “For me, it’s just trying to perform each game and focusing on that week and what I can get better at.”

The Spirit’s offseason buildup of its technical staff and soccer operation has already produced a fast return on investment, in terms of on-field results. It’s also allowed players like Sanchez to take advantage of new resources — from drone footage of practices to personalized video breakdowns — and develop their games on a deeper, technical level.

“[This staff] just pays attention to details, which I think in the past we didn’t really have,” she said. “Being able to dissect every part of your game, every touch that you had, every decision that you made, it’s been really helpful for us to be able to reflect and know exactly what they want.”

Playing atop the Spirit’s midfield diamond, Sanchez has focused on spacing: If one of her teammates moves, she watches if the opposing defender follows or stays, then decides her move from there. She looks for the best spots on the field to face forward and play a pass early or drive at defenders — or, as she did against the Pride during a Challenge Cup clash earlier this month, catch the ball on a turn and square up from nearly 30 yards out for a goal.

Ashley Sanchez stoppage time STUNNER!! pic.twitter.com/q5Cqwdrue4 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) May 11, 2023

In the Spirit’s new system, Sanchez is also pressing more than she has in previous years.

“When I analyzed Sanchez last year, she was in and out of games, and defending was in and out as well,” Parsons said. “It’s a transformation this year. She’s defending incredibly, high work rate, energy and intensity. And in attack, she continues to get into dangerous positions.”

Sanchez’s partnership with Rodman has been a foundation of the Spirit’s attacking success during their three seasons in Washington. It’s translated to the national team stage, where the two started together for the first time during a January friendly in New Zealand.

USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski has offered his share of praise — for Rodman’s finishing ability, for Sanchez’s creativity and qualities on the ball — while also calling to see more of their connection on display at the club level. More so than in years past, the Spirit’s environment is equipped to yield that.

“We’ve always had a really good connection, but I think put together with a really good coaching staff, that’s just been able to grow even more. Everything’s kind of coming together,” Sanchez said. “We’re in a different formation and we’re making different runs this year, but I think that we’ve been able to grow in a lot of those areas.”

Sunday’s match against first-place NJ/NY Gotham FC offers a valuable opportunity for the Spirit to pick up points with its regulars still in town. Sanchez appears in good standing to make the final U.S. roster, which is expected to be announced next month. NWSL players will be released from their clubs for international duty by June 26, meaning Washington has five regular season games to go before its stars depart for World Cup preparation.

“Getting in pockets, facing forward, driving at defenders, that’s [what] helped me get onto the national team. And it’s just something I need to continue,” Sanchez said. “For me, as long as I’m doing the things that got me there, they’ll be happy with me.”

