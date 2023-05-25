Shields to fight Cornejo after Gabriels removed due to Voluntary Anti-Doping Association results

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DETROIT — Claressa Shields has a new opponent for her marquee fight in the Motor City. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and women’s middleweight champion is now scheduled to face top-ranked contender Maricela Cornejo on June 3 at Little Caesars Arena. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Shields was scheduled to box Hanna Gabriels, but the Costa Rican was removed from the card on Thursday due to results from a Voluntary Anti-Doping Association test earlier this month.

Gabriels (21-2-1, 12 KOs) put Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) on the mat before losing to her in a 2018 match at the Masonic Temple in Detroit.

The 36-year-old Cornejo, who is from Prosser, Washington, is ranked No. 1 among contenders in the 160-pound division after winning three straight fights that improved her record to 16-5 with six knockouts.

“I told my team to get me the best,” the 28-year-old Shields said.

