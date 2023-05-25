The outsized world of James Wood The Washington Nationals’ top prospect is a 6-foot-6 outfielder carrying massive expectations. James Wood has all five tools — power, contact ability, speed, a strong arm and glove. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

At some point in their retelling, the memories start to sound like myths. There was a travel baseball game in Frederick, Md. The kid in the batter’s box, no older than 10, crushed a homer that soared way past the fence and into the top of a tree. The kid’s coach recalled the fence was 200 feet from home plate, and the trees were 30 feet farther.

Then there was a showcase in Marietta, Ga. The kid was older, 17, and flicked a shoulder-high fastball for an opposite-field triple to left. When he got out of the box, he started gathering speed as if a strong wind was blowing in the same direction as his legs, following him to each bag. The teenager’s coach looked into the crowd and saw dozens of scouts and college recruiters taking notes.

And then there was an afternoon workout in Fredericksburg, Va., last summer. The teenager was James Wood, now the Washington Nationals’ top prospect, the player the San Diego Padres didn’t want to trade for Juan Soto but had to in the end. Over and over, he glided through the gaps and caught balls intended for his teammates. De Jon Watson, the Nationals’ director of player development, pulled Wood aside, asking him to let the right and left fielders get some work, too.

In Wilmington, Del. …

… in a minor league game this April, Wood dug to first, then second, then touched the inside corner of the base and headed to third. He was not flying in the literal sense. He’s neither a bird nor make-believe. But at 6-foot-6, Wood challenges how speed can look — and what a baseball star can look like — one space-swallowing stride at a time.

“Three! Three! Three!” his dad, Kenny, yelled once Wood crushed a 114-mph liner into the right field corner. And when Wood slid in safely, when he screamed toward his dugout, when gravity had rooted his cleats to the dirt, Paula, his mom, only whispered: “Now that’s my boy.”

Their son is still 20, still shy, still relatively new to being the center of attention wherever he goes. He has all five tools — power, contact ability, speed, a strong arm and glove — leading Baseball Prospectus to rank him as the sport’s third-best prospect before this season. So far in 2023, the Olney, Md., native has six homers, four triples and an .917 OPS in 39 games with the high Class A Wilmington Blue Rocks, who play in a notoriously pitcher-friendly park.

Watching Wood now, listening to the coaches he has played for, it would seem as if everyone had agreed on his promise from the moment he held a bat. Think again. In baseball, 6-6 position players typically move to the mound because of the assumption they will struggle at the highest levels. And before the Padres drafted Wood in the second round in 2021, evaluators questioned whether his long arms would keep him from reaching tough fastballs, whether he could stick in the outfield, whether he cared enough. To them, Wood’s extra-long strides often made it look as if he were jogging instead of sprinting. Teams called his travel and high school coaches and poked any hole they could. One time, Kenny sat with an agent who kept begging pro scouts to read their stopwatches before scribbling about Wood in their notes.

Their biases, their knee-jerk instinct to write off a player they couldn’t fit in a box, told them Wood was dogging it. The numbers showed blazing speed.

“You look at the big leagues and there’s not a lot of guys to compare him to, so it’s hard,” said Andy Partin, who coached Wood the summer between his junior and senior years at IMG Academy. “He’s not shaped like Mike Trout. He’s not shaped like Barry Bonds. But he is shaped like James Wood and that works for him. I mean boy does it work for him.”

In the Bronx …

… at the start of Wood’s junior year of high school, James and Kenny watched batting practice at Yankee Stadium, waiting to glimpse Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton. Wood was maybe 6-5 then, both a baseball and basketball player at St. John’s College High School in D.C. He wore a Mississippi State baseball shirt because he had committed to the program, not yet knowing he would shoot up MLB draft boards.

Manny Upton, father of major leaguers B.J. and Justin Upton, had coached Wood and thought it would be good for him to see super tall players in person. And since Justin’s Angels were playing the Yankees, Manny got Wood and Kenny on the field, where Marcus Thames, the Yankees’ hitting coach and a Mississippi native, noticed Wood’s shirt and told Judge to walk over.

“Hi, I’m Aaron,” Wood remembered Judge saying, hand extended, as if Wood didn’t know his favorite player’s name. Judge asked whether he played basketball or football. Wood quietly told him no, he was ready to focus solely on becoming a professional outfielder. So Judge waved him past the ropes and spoke with him for 10 minutes, letting him stand on major league grass for the first time.

Judge is a 6-7 outfielder and broke the American League’s single-season home run record in 2022. Stanton, Judge’s teammate, is 6-6 like Wood. Throughout baseball history, there are many pitchers who stood that tall and way, way fewer position players. Listing the successful ones, the ones a team could build around, takes no more than two hands. Frank Howard, once a feared slugger for the Washington Senators, was a 6-7 outfielder who split his time at first base as he got older.

Tony Clark, president of the MLB Players Association, was a 6-8 first baseman. Dave Winfield and Dave Kingman are each 6-6. And after that, size returns to what the sport considers ordinary.

“There’s a lot more uncertainty than picking like a 6-foot-1, left-handed hitting shortstop,” Wood said of why teams might shy away from tall position players, adding that he closely watches ONeil Cruz, a 6-7 shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates. “You could compare a guy like that to Corey Seager. … Being unconventional, there’s obviously just going to be a lot more doubt on whether it will really work or not.”

Is he usually drawn to players who look like him?

“I don’t have a bias,” he said with a hint of a smile tugging at the corners of his mouth. “If they’re good, I’ll watch them.”

On the long and winding path to the majors, tall players face scrutiny about their ability to stay healthy, hit low pitches and fill any position but first base or designated hitter. It feels easier, then, to convert them to pitchers or nudge them toward the basketball court. Wood has basketball in his blood and stuck with it for a while. His dad once starred at the University of Richmond. His oldest sister, Kayla, was a manager for the women’s team at Notre Dame, and Sydney, the middle child, just finished playing at Northwestern.

But when Wood had a ball in his hands, he felt pressure he couldn’t shake. (And if he’s being totally honest, he didn’t like covering sweaty big men.) The pressure bit confused Paula when Wood drifted toward a sport that would turn his enviable size into a question mark.

“Baseball doesn’t feel that way?” she recalled asking him, probing at how he would feel with two strikes in the last inning, with everything on the line.

“That doesn’t feel like pressure,” Wood told her, and they left it at that.

“I wish people knew what a smart baseball player he is,” Paula said this spring. “Like if you ask him about any at-bat, he can tell you what he was thinking, what he did right, what he did wrong. I think one of the ways he handles all the pressure and attention is focusing on his craft.”

Back in Wilmington …

… a day after hitting that triple in April, Wood sat atop the bench, his right foot resting on the dugout floor. His first season at IMG, a premier sports academy in Bradenton, Fla., was upended by the coronavirus pandemic. But because IMG restarted before any college or pro teams, area pro scouts swarmed their games and practices.

As a senior, Wood fell into a short slump that may have lowered his draft stock. Sure, he faced some top pitchers — and the umpiring wasn’t flawless — yet every strikeout made Wood want to disappear. He hated walking off the field while all the scouts tapped their phones and iPads. He even raised his pants to around his knees, hoping the high socks would show umps where his zone should start.

“I felt like I was on an island, like everyone was watching me and I couldn’t hide,” Wood admitted. “I wasn’t really sure where to go from there.”

So where did he go?

“A lot of time in the cage,” he said with a laugh, bumping his head on the dugout’s concrete ceiling. Then he rubbed it a little. Then he considered what he ultimately wants from baseball, squinting his eyes as if his whole future was out there in the distance.

“I just want to be able to walk away on my own terms,” is what landed on. “Have a career where I say I did all I could, I left it all out there, I don’t have any big regrets.”

Even if the sport wasn’t built for an outfielder his size, the Nationals’ rebuild should have plenty of room. At the end of Wood’s first professional season in 2021, he had essentially cut his strikeout rate in half, an almost impossible feat for a player who bypassed college. All spring, members of the Nationals’ front office have raved about his plate discipline and feel for the strike zone. And if it didn’t feel so reductive to connect Wood to the star he was traded for, here is where you would point out the similarities to a young Juan Soto, who debuted for Washington at 19 and never looked back.

That afternoon in Wilmington, Wood crushed four straight batting practice homers to a parking lot well beyond the right field fence. That night, he hit a ball to the left-center gap and caught a teammate who had to wait at second until it dropped. On Wood’s path to the majors, tests will come from all directions, trying to keep him from fulfilling every last ounce of his outsize potential.

Every top prospect deals with it. The giant ones just have do a little more.