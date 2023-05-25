Jimmy Garoppolo may not practice until July because of foot issues

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jimmy Garoppolo has shown an ability to play quarterback in the NFL, but in recent seasons, his availability has often been an issue. Questions about the health of the 31-year-old signal-caller followed him to Las Vegas when he signed with the Raiders as a free agent, and they resurfaced Thursday with multiple reports that Garoppolo underwent foot surgery shortly after joining the team in March.

Garoppolo had suffered a broken foot in December while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. As reported Thursday by the Athletic, the 49ers’ medical staff determined that the injury did not require surgery, and it was thought to have a recovery timeline of approximately two months. However, per the Athletic, when Garoppolo had his physical exam with the Raiders before signing, that team’s doctors decided surgery was in order.

A spokesman for the Raiders did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for confirmation or comment. NFL Network and ESPN also reported that Garoppolo had the surgery once he signed with Las Vegas.

At a news conference Thursday before the Raiders held the third of their 10 organized team activities sessions, Las Vegas Coach Josh McDaniels declined to comment directly on Garoppolo’s health but acknowledged the possibility that the quarterback might not participate in practices until training camp begins in July.

“He’s going through his process, just like we knew he would,” McDaniels, in his second season with the Raiders, said of Garoppolo. “Nothing has happened that would surprise us, based on the information we had. … There are a number of guys you’re not going to see out there today, [who are] rehabbing the things they’re rehabbing.”

Garoppolo’s signing with the Raiders represented a reunion with McDaniels, who was the quarterback’s offensive coordinator when both were with the New England Patriots. Garoppolo was traded to the 49ers during the 2017 season and enjoyed instant success by helping San Francisco end the season on a 5-0 run after starting 1-10. But he suffered an ACL tear in Week 3 of the following season, and after Garoppolo missed most of the 2020 campaign with ankle injuries, the 49ers traded up in the 2021 draft to select quarterback Trey Lance third overall.

Injuries then played a role in Garoppolo staying with San Francisco last year, after Lance was set to take over as the starter. Offseason shoulder surgery helped prevent the 49ers from finding a trade partner for Garoppolo, who agreed to a revised contract that effectively paid him backup money in exchange for an agreement that San Francisco would let him leave in free agency this spring. When Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, Garoppolo returned to a starting role, only to go down with the foot injury late last season.

When Garoppolo joined Las Vegas, filling a vacancy created by the departure of longtime starter Derek Carr, he signed a reported three-year, $72.75 million contract. The Raiders also signaled a commitment to Garoppolo by using their No. 7 overall pick in April’s draft on pass-rusher Tyree Wilson, rather than on a quarterback. The team waited until the fourth round — at which point it traded up — to select a prospect at quarterback in Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell. As Garoppolo’s backup going into this season, the Raiders have Brian Hoyer, another veteran familiar with the system McDaniels brought from New England.

The reported foot surgery could impede Garoppolo’s efforts to build chemistry and timing with a new corps of pass-catchers that includes star wide receiver Davante Adams. McDaniels, though, said Thursday his organization is “always going to err at this time of the year on being smart.”

“We don’t play a football game for 3½ months,” said the coach, “so to try to rush [players] out there in May, it’s a poor decision.”

