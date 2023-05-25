Severna Park boys hang on, capture seventh straight Md. 3A lacrosse title

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With time running out in Severna Park’s 9-8 victory over Mount Hebron in the Maryland 3A boys’ lacrosse championship game, the Vikings were looking for just one more break after scoring twice in the final five minutes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It never came. Mount Hebron junior midfielder Maverick Smith fired a low-angle shot with about 20 seconds left but Severna Park senior goalie Ashby Shepherd deflected it with his stick. The Vikings maintained possession for the rest of regulation but couldn’t get a shot past Shepherd. Moments later, the Falcons (16-4) poured onto the Stevenson University turf and formed a dog pile behind the goal, celebrating their seventh straight state title.

The win puts Severna Park past Hereford (2008-13) for the most consecutive championships in state history. It’s the Falcons’ 12th title in program history, extending their Maryland record.

“It compares to nothing,” Shepherd said about the late stages of Thursday’s contest. “When there are only 20 seconds left and you’re up by one, it’s all on you. You’re the one standing in between them and the goal.”

In a rematch of last year’s title game, the Vikings (13-6) scored with just under five minutes left in regulation to make it 9-7. With just over a minute left, Smith fired in a blistering shot from about 20 yards outside the cage. Hebron won the ensuing draw and held possession for the remainder of regulation.

After another shot, Talan Livingston saved the ball in bounds but couldn’t scoop it. So, the senior defenseman just rolled the ball back about 10 yards and killed about seven of the final seconds.

“He’s been making plays like that all year,” Coach Dave Earl said about Livingston, a Salisbury commit. “For him to do that under pressure, that’s not surprising at all.”

The Vikings, playing in the finals for the seventh time, had their nine-game winning streak snapped.

Down 5-3 late in the second quarter, Vikings sophomore faceoff specialist Doug Cohen won a draw and bolted through the Severna Park defense. He got the ball into Kyle Ratta’s stick, and the junior midfielder dove toward the cage and made it a one-score game with 34.5 seconds left in the first half.

“Their offense was killer,” Shepherd said. “We knew coming into it that it was going to be a hard game. That just made it an even bigger achievement.”

The Vikings scored twice right after halftime to grab a 6-5 lead early in the third quarter. Severna Park’s defense clamped down after that and the Falcons took a slim lead but never got too comfortable.

“Defensively, we played well all game,” Earl said. “Anytime you can hold a team below 10 goals, your defense has done its job.”

