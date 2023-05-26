Angel Reese, Jill Biden embrace as LSU is honored at the White House

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed the Louisiana State women’s basketball team to the White House on Friday in an event that honored the national champions nearly two months after the first lady’s suggestion that the runner-up also visit set off a wave of criticism and a “Saturday Night Live” sketch.

LSU star Angel Reese, whose reaction to Jill Biden’s comments fueled the story’s run through the news cycle, shared a hug with the first lady and presented her with a jersey at the ceremony, during which the controversy was not addressed.

“You didn’t just play basketball. You didn’t just make history,” Jill Biden said during her opening remarks. “You showed us: girls and boys, women and men, what it means to be a champion.”

The president and first lady spoke about the team’s accomplishments on the court and the example its players set off the floor. Both highlighted Reese, the Final Four’s most outstanding player; Coach Kim Mulkey; and several other Tigers players who played a key role in defeating Iowa, 102-85, in the national championship game April 2 for LSU’s first NCAA title.

Advertisement

President Biden joked that he was organizing a one-on-one game between Reese and her cousin Jordan Hawkins, a star of the Connecticut team that won the men’s championship and was set to be honored in a separate White House ceremony later Friday. “I’m putting my money on you, kid,” Biden said to Reese.

Midway through the ceremony, an LSU player standing among her teammates behind the president collapsed onstage. Biden paused his remarks for several minutes while the player, identified later by Mulkey as freshman forward Sa’Myah Smith, received prompt attention. Biden told the crowd, “everything’s okay,” and Mulkey later said Smith was “fine.” Smith was taken out of the East Room in a wheelchair, according to the White House pool report.

After the event resumed, LSU co-captains Emily Ward and Reese presented the president and first lady with No. 46 LSU jerseys. They shared hugs and posed for photos.

Advertisement

Early last month, there appeared to be some uncertainty as to whether such a moment would materialize. After LSU defeated Iowa, the first lady, who attended the game in Dallas, said she would like Iowa to come to Washington for the traditional White House visit alongside the Tigers.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do, so we hope LSU will come,” Biden said during remarks at the Colorado Capitol in Denver the morning after the game. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

Reese quickly criticized the comment. She called the idea “A JOKE” on Twitter, and Vanessa Valdivia, the first lady’s press secretary and special assistant to President Biden, tweeted a clarification a day after Jill Biden’s remarks.

Advertisement

“The first lady loved watching the NCAA women’s basketball championship game alongside young student-athletes and admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX,” Valdivia’s tweet read. “Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”

In the ensuing days, Reese said in interviews she felt hurt by the comment and would rather meet a different president and first lady. “We’ll go to the Obamas. We’ll see Michelle. We’ll see Barack,” she told the podcast “Paper Route.”

President Biden, who made congratulatory phone calls to the coaches of the men’s and women’s champions, also dialed Reese, who ultimately said she would accept a White House invitation. On Friday, the president joked that the team, which has reloaded this offseason, would be back in the East Room next year.

“I’m going to turn this over to you,” President Biden said as he prepared to introduce Mulkey to der brief remarks. “Again, I want to congratulate you. I assume I’ll be seeing you next year and [the] next year.”

GiftOutline Gift Article