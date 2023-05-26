Harding's 2-RBI double helps Florida St. sweep Georgia in super regional, advance to WCWS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kalei Harding went 2 for 4 with a two-RBI double, Kathryn Sandercock pitched two scoreless innings of relief and Florida State beat Georgia 4-2 Friday night to sweep the best-of-three Tallahassee Super Regional.
Florida State starter Mack Leonard (2-1), who had a five-pitch inning in the fourth before a pitching change with one out in the fifth, got the win. It was her longest outing of the season. Freshman Makenna Reid entered and recorded two strikeouts to end the inning, but allowed a hit and an unearned run. Sandercock, who allowed two hits and a walk with two strikeouts, earned her ninth save of the season.
Georgia (42-14) had back-to-back hits to begin the bottom half of the third inning but only managed one run on a groundout.
