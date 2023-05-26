Harding's 2-RBI double helps Florida St. sweep Georgia in super regional, advance to WCWS

Florida State capitalized on two hit-by-pitches in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. The Bulldogs appeared to get a second out at the plate but umpires reversed the call to give the Seminoles a 1-0 lead. Then Harding hit a two-run double to give Florida State a 3-0 lead before being thrown out at third.

Florida State starter Mack Leonard (2-1), who had a five-pitch inning in the fourth before a pitching change with one out in the fifth, got the win. It was her longest outing of the season. Freshman Makenna Reid entered and recorded two strikeouts to end the inning, but allowed a hit and an unearned run. Sandercock, who allowed two hits and a walk with two strikeouts, earned her ninth save of the season.