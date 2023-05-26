With Rafael Nadal out, here are the players to watch at the French Open

The 20-year-old Spaniard, who won his first Grand Slam title in September by beating Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open final (with Djokovic unable to travel to New York because of coronavirus-related restrictions), occupies the top spot in the ATP world rankings and will be the top seed at Roland Garros. He suffered a surprisingly early loss to a qualifier in the round of 32 in his most recent event in Italy, but he has won four titles this spring, fueling the hope among Spanish fans that he could follow Nadal as their next King of Clay. He had to withdraw from the Australian Open in January because of a right leg injury, so this is his first Slam since his U.S. Open win.