With Rafael Nadal out, here are the players to watch at the French Open

On the women’s side, Iga Swiatek arrives as the defending champion in a field that includes a tough challenger in Aryna Sabalenka and strong American players such as Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, both of whom are looking for their first Grand Slam championship.
Here are the top players to watch when play begins in Paris.
Novak Djokovic
Breaking the tie for the most Grand Slam men’s singles titles may seem a little easier for Djokovic with Roger Federer retired and Nadal unable to play. Ranked No. 3 in the world, Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open title in January, but having just turned 36 and with questions about his elbow, he knows time is finite. In fact, “a new generation is here already,” he told reporters this month in Rome. “I’m personally still trying to hang in there with all of them.” Two of Djokovic’s 22 Grand Slam singles titles have been won on the Roland Garros clay, and he has lost in the final four other times.
Carlos Alcaraz
The 20-year-old Spaniard, who won his first Grand Slam title in September by beating Casper Ruud in the U.S. Open final (with Djokovic unable to travel to New York because of coronavirus-related restrictions), occupies the top spot in the ATP world rankings and will be the top seed at Roland Garros. He suffered a surprisingly early loss to a qualifier in the round of 32 in his most recent event in Italy, but he has won four titles this spring, fueling the hope among Spanish fans that he could follow Nadal as their next King of Clay. He had to withdraw from the Australian Open in January because of a right leg injury, so this is his first Slam since his U.S. Open win.
Daniil Medvedev
The 27-year-old Russian, ranked No. 2 in the world and seeded second in Paris, won the recent clay-court tournament in Rome, losing only one set along the way. He leads the men’s tour with 39 victories this season and has won five tournaments. His only Grand Slam title came in 2021, when he beat Djokovic in straight sets in the U.S. Open final. His best showing in Paris also came that year, when he was a quarterfinalist.
Casper Ruud
A finalist a year ago in Paris, Ruud fell, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, to Nadal. Watch for possible drama between the 24-year-old Norwegian, ranked No. 4 in the world and seeded fourth, and Holger Rune should the two meet up, given that Rune’s medical timeout in the recent Rome Masters semifinal helped turn the match in Rune’s favor. Until that timeout, Ruud hadn’t faced a break point, but his game collapsed. “I’d like to think that it wasn’t a tactic,” he said, “but I don’t know because I didn’t see him slow down, something that usually happens if your shoulder hurts.”
Holger Rune
The 20-year-old Dane has cracked the world’s top 10 over the past six months and has twice beaten Djokovic. Ivan Ljubicic, who coached Roger Federer from 2015 until his retirement last year, recently told Italian media that Rune, ranked No. 6 and seeded sixth in Paris, is closing in on, among other youngsters, Alcaraz. “I don’t see a huge [gap] between the two,” Ljubicic said. “Indeed, it is getting thinner and thinner.” Rune, Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, a 21-year-old Italian, may well comprise tennis’s next big three among the men.
Iga Swiatek
The world’s No. 1 player, Swiatek turns 22 on Wednesday and won her second French Open title in 2022 as part of a 37-match winning streak. The streak, one of the longest in women’s tennis history, ended with a straight-sets loss to Alizé Cornet in the second round at Wimbledon last year. She’s a force on clay, winning her first French Open in 2020 when she did not lose more than five games in any match. But the gap atop the women’s game has been narrowing, and Swiatek, whose other Grand Slam win came in last year’s U.S. Open, has been dealing with minor injuries of late. She lost to Elena Rybakina in straight sets in the fourth round of the Australian Open in January.
Aryna Sabalenka
Sabalenka, the world’s second-ranked player and Paris’s No. 2 seed, flashed brilliance at the Australian Open, winning her first Grand Slam singles title with a powerful come-from-behind victory in which she and Rybakina — both 6-feet tall — exchanged big blows for 2 hours 28 minutes before Sabalenka won, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Whenever Sabalenka plays, though, global politics play a role. A Belarusian, she was free to compete in and win the Australian Open as a neutral competitor rather than under the flag of her homeland, which has sided with Russia since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. “I think everyone still knows I’m a Belarusian player, and that’s it,” she said after winning in Melbourne.
Jessica Pegula
Ranked No. 3 in the world and seeded third at Roland Garros, Pegula no longer flies under the radar. She has advanced to Grand Slam quarterfinals five times (three times at the Australian Open, including this year, and once each at the French Open and U.S. Open) and lost to the eventual champion and world No. 1 each time. Her professional success was marked by a crisis on the home front, with her mother, Kim, continuing to recover after suffering cardiac arrest last June.
Elena Rybakina
The background of Rybakina, ranked No. 4 in the world and the fourth seed in Paris, is fraught with politics, too. Although she plays for Kazakhstan, she has not lived there for any length of time and is a Russian who was born and, until this year, lived in Moscow, where her parents and many friends reside. She won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon last year, beating Ons Jabeur in three sets, then lost to Sabalenka in three sets in the 2023 Australian Open final.
Coco Gauff
Making the singles final of a Grand Slam tournament was a significant step for Gauff last year, but the 19-year-old American ran into the buzz saw that was Swiatek in Paris. She bowed out of Wimbledon in the third round but advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open, where she lost to Caroline Garcia in straight sets. Ranked No. 6 in the world and seeded sixth in Paris, she was upset in the fourth round of this year’s Australian Open.