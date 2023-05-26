Damascus shuts down Reservoir to claim Maryland 3A softball championship

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Isabella DiGiandomenico watched as a towering flyball disappeared over the left field wall at Maryland Softball Stadium on Friday night. The Damascus senior pitcher provided the hit, then burst into a wide smile as she rounded the bases and stepped onto a home plate bustling with celebrating teammates. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “So, personally I thought it was foul,” DiGiandomenico said with a laugh. “But after I saw the umpire waving his finger, I was overcome with joy.”

DiGiandomenico’s sixth-inning blast was the highlight of the Hornets’ 2-0 win over Reservoir in the Maryland 3A state championship. The senior also threw a complete-game shutout, handing the Gators (23-1) their only loss of the season.

“I’m so proud of her because we’ve just played together since rec ball,” senior Morgan Lipansky said. “To see all of us playing here and winning a state championship is insane.”

Friday evening’s title game quickly proved to be a battle of two of the state’s best pitchers. DiGiandomenico took the pitching circle for the Hornets (22-1) fresh off a dominant semifinal victory over Stephen Decatur on Tuesday, while Maggie Frisvold boasted a spotless record leading into the championship game.

Frisvold struck out the first three batters she faced en route to 11 total strikeouts, while DiGiandomenico held the Gators’ typically potent offense to just one hit through six innings. The pitchers will be teammates at Maryland Baltimore County next season.

The Hornets struck first in the third inning when a Riley Wheeler single preceded a Falyn Quick double that broke the scoreless tie. Back-to-back Damascus errors in the bottom of the fourth inning gave the Gators the chance to get themselves on the board, but first baseman Allie Doyle snagged a Reservoir line drive out of the air with two runners on base to quell a Gators surge.

Ultimately, DiGiandomenico got the last laugh in the sixth inning. The senior’s home run to left field doubled the Hornets’ advantage, and her dominance in the pitching circle combined with the Damascus team defense took care of the rest as the Gators failed to respond at the plate in the closing moments of the game.

“I’m speechless,” Damascus Coach Lindsay Burns said. “They set a goal at the beginning of the year, and our quote for the season was ‘never satisfied,’ and they weren’t truly satisfied until we got that trophy tonight.”

DiGiandomenico leaped into the air as the final groundout slapped into Doyle’s glove in the seventh inning before she was swarmed by her teammates inside the pitching circle, the final out that crowned the Hornets state champions after falling short in the state semifinals the previous two seasons.

“The words I was thinking were ‘We did it’” DiGiandomenico said.

