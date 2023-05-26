Calvert falls in extra innings to Rising Sun in Md. 2A softball final

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Calvert was in familiar territory Friday afternoon after the seventh inning at Maryland Softball Stadium in College Park. For the third straight year, the Cavaliers were headed to extra frames with a 2A state softball title on the line. And for the second consecutive year, their opponent was Rising Sun. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But Calvert’s bid for a repeat fell short in a 1-0 loss, the decisive run scoring in the bottom of the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly.

The win marked a measure of revenge for Rising Sun (20-1), which lost last year’s final to the Cavaliers, 5-4. Calvert finished 22-2.

“We just kind of kept going into it, it didn’t feel like it was anything different,” Calvert Coach Lauren Robison said. “We knew we would have some extra chances to get some runs.”

Calvert managed just three hits on the afternoon, and its best chance came in the seventh, when the Cavaliers stranded two runners.

“It’s almost like we weren’t going through. We did a great job of making contact, [but] we definitely didn’t put them in play,” Robison said. “It’s almost like we needed one more inning to adjust.”

The Cavaliers’ loss spoiled a strong pitching performance from Emma DeBoer, one of eight seniors on Calvert’s veteran-laden roster. DeBoer struck out nine and kept the Tigers off the board until the extra-inning ghost runner scored the winning run.

Rising Sun’s best chance in regulation came when DeBoer loaded the bases in the fourth inning, but a two-out strikeout kept the game scoreless.

“Emma’s just an absolute workhorse. To take on the load that she did for all of the years that she did and to take it in stride, I’m beyond proud of her,” Robison said. “I can’t wait to hear all about her success. It’s not the last time you’re going to hear her name.”

After Rising Sun celebrated its win, Calvert lined up side-by-side for the final time for the awarding of the second-place trophy. Robison walked down the line and embraced each player, emotional interactions at the conclusion of another dominant season that fell just short of another state championship.

“A really great year because they do all the work, they’re such great kids,” Robison said. “To have eight seniors that gave me everything they had for so long, I can’t ask anything better than that.”

